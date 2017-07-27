ad-fullscreen
Basketball

Massive crowd delays, nearly cancels LaMelo Ball AAU game in Las Vegas

Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 27, 2017 - 10:52 am
 

An AAU basketball game at Cashman Center was nearly canceled Wednesday night due to fire-code concerns as an overflow crowd jammed court 5 to watch LaVar Ball’s Big Baller Brand face SC Supreme.

Tipoff was delayed for about 15 minutes after police officers had set up barricades and security personnel worked to clear people from congested areas.

An announcement warned people to clear the walkways or the fire marshal would shut down the event. The Adidas Summer Championships game featured SC Supreme’s Zion Williamson, the No. 2 overall recruit for the class of 2018, and Big Baller Brand’s elite 2019 recruit LaMelo Ball, the brother Lonzo Ball, the top pick of the Los Angeles Lakers in the recent NBA Draft.

Dozens of people were waiting to get into Cashman Center when event officials and officers banned anyone else from entering the building an hour before tipoff.

SC Supreme won the game 104-92.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Basketball Video
