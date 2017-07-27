Massive crowd delays, nearly cancels LaMelo Ball AAU game in Las Vegas

An AAU basketball game at Cashman Center was nearly canceled Wednesday night due to fire-code concerns as an overflow crowd jammed court 5 to watch LaVar Ball’s Big Baller Brand face SC Supreme.

Fans pack the Cashman Center to watch the adidas Summer Championships in Las Vegas on July 26, 2017. (Ashton Ferguson/Review-Journal)

Fans line up outside Cashman Center ahead of the adidas Summer Championships in Las Vegas on July 26, 2017 (Ashton Ferguson/Review-Journal)

Tipoff was delayed for about 15 minutes after police officers had set up barricades and security personnel worked to clear people from congested areas.

An announcement warned people to clear the walkways or the fire marshal would shut down the event. The Adidas Summer Championships game featured SC Supreme’s Zion Williamson, the No. 2 overall recruit for the class of 2018, and Big Baller Brand’s elite 2019 recruit LaMelo Ball, the brother Lonzo Ball, the top pick of the Los Angeles Lakers in the recent NBA Draft.

Dozens of people were waiting to get into Cashman Center when event officials and officers banned anyone else from entering the building an hour before tipoff.

SC Supreme won the game 104-92.

Cashman Court 5 has Fire Marshall worried. Zion vs. BBB next. Wiggins, Lillard, Lonzo, Murray in house. LeBron Watch underway. pic.twitter.com/svNORKZYUp — Ed Graney (@edgraney) July 27, 2017

Absolutely no seats for LaMelo Ball-Zion Williamson game at Cashman Center. AAU Game of the Year? pic.twitter.com/ZBaSGre90a — Ashton Ferguson (@af_ferguson) July 27, 2017

The scene at @adidasUprising — an hour before LaMelo Ball & Zion Williamson take the court. IN STANDS: Lonzo, Lavar, Wiggins, Jamal Murray. pic.twitter.com/ilT6L12mi7 — Ashton Ferguson (@af_ferguson) July 27, 2017

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.