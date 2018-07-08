Centennial grad Troy Brown posts double-double for Wizards

Troy Brown had 21 points and 12 rebounds in Washington’s 95-90 loss to the San Antonio Spurs. Devin Robinson led all scorers with 24 points for the Wizards.

Centennial High grad and Washington Wizards first-round pick Troy Brown Jr. kicked off Summer League action at Thomas & Mack Center on Sunday with a double-double.

The 6-foot-7-inch wing had 21 points and 12 rebounds in Washington’s 95-90 loss to the San Antonio Spurs. Devin Robinson led all scorers with 24 points for the Wizards.

“Being born and raised here, not a lot of guys are born and raised here,” Brown said. “It’s humbling, but it’s exciting for sure.”

Brown, who was selected 15th overall in June, was a three-time All-State selection at Centennial and was the 2017 Gatorade Nevada Boys Basketball Player of the Year. He averaged 22.3 points, 10.5 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game his senior year.

He played one season at Oregon before entering the draft.

