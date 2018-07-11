Clippers first team to advance in Summer League tournament

The Clippers beat the Wizards to set up a date with the Lakers on Thursday evening.

Golden State Warriors' Damian Jones, left, and J.P Tokoto guard Los Angeles Clippers' Shai Gilgeous-Alexander during the second half of an NBA summer league basketball game Friday, July 6, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

The Los Angeles Clippers are the first team to advance in the Summer League tournament.

The playoffs kicked off Wednesday with eight games between Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion. Each team is guaranteed at least two playoff games, with the championship game scheduled for 7 p.m. at Thomas & Mack.

The Clippers beat the Wizards, 89-74 at Cox Pavilion in the first game of the day, and will play the Lakers at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Thomas & Mack. The Clippers went 1-2 in preliminary play, and the Lakers received a bye after going 3-0.

Washington’s next opponent has not been determined.

Four Clippers starters had least 14 points, led by Reggie Upshaw’s 24 points and nine rebounds. Angel Delgado had a 14-point, 10-reboud double-double for the Clippers, and 2018 first-round pick Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 17 points and six assists.

Devin Robinson had 26 points and 10 rebounds for the Wizards, who got 10 points from Centennial High product Troy Brown Jr.

