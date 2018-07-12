Former Rebel Ike Nwamu cherishes time back in Las Vegas

Ike Nwamu got to do something this week not many people get to do. The former UNLV guard is back in town with the Miami Heat’s Summer League team, and Thomas & Mack Center is quite familiar to him.

UNLV guard Ike Nwamu flexes after being fouled by Wyoming during their Mountain West game Feb. 27, 2016, at the Thomas & Mack Center. UNLV won 79-74. Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau

“Not many people can say that they’re able to come back to their alma mater during their pro career and play games, so it’s special to me,” Nwamu said after Thursday’s victory over New Orleans. “When we played there two days ago it was definitely an experience, an eerie experience for sure. I loved it.”

Nwamu has yet to play in the NBA after going undrafted in 2016. He has played two years in the G League with the Heat affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce. This year he got invited to Las Vegas and though he didn’t play Thursday, had averaged 11.4 points in 23 minutes the last three games.

“This is my first Summer League so I’m looking to have some success,” Nwamu said. “The culture of the Heat is condusive to winning, so it’s a great place.”

As expected, his Heat teammates have made sure to ask the former valley resident where the best spots to eat are. He said it varies depending on what part of town he is in, but has a go-to reccomendation whenever he is around campus.

“I always tell people Tiabi (Coffee and Waffle), the waffle spot across from UNLV,” he said.

