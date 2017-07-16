Here’s what to expect on Day 10 of NBA Summer League in Las Vegas

The 10th day of the 2017 NBA Summer League will feature two semifinal games in the Thomas & Mack Center.

The winners will advance to the championship game that will be televised by ESPN on Monday night.

Games of the day

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Portland Trail Blazers — Second-year guard Wayne Selden, who signed a guaranteed contract July 1, has led the Grizzlies to a 5-0 record this summer league and played like someone who got actual minutes in the league last year. Does the Kansas product have one more big performance in him? Portland rookie Caleb Swanigan, who was named the Big Ten Player of the Year this past season at Purdue, will look to continue his dominance in the paint.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Dallas Mavericks — Lonzo Ball, the No. 2 overall pick, and Dennis Smith Jr., the No. 9 overall pick, have been two of the most impressive rookies in this year’s summer league. Whomever wins this battle will send their team to the final, and perhaps, lock up the tournament’s Most Valuable Player award. Expect a full, pro-Lakers crowd.

Schedule/Latest lines*

Today

At Thomas & Mack

Memphis vs. Portland at 3 p.m. (Grizzlies -2½, 171½)

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Dallas at 5 p.m. (Mavericks -4, 178)

*Lines courtesy of William Hill

Tickets

Per session: $30 adults, $20 kids 12 and under

TV

ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPN3 streaming, NBA TV

Rosters for teams playing today

Memphis Grizzlies

# Player POS Height

4 Wade Baldwin G 6-4

24 Dillon Brooks F 6-6

18 Ray Cowels G 6-4

3 Will Cummings G 6-2

23 Deyonta Davis F 6-11

21 William Howard F 6-8

32 Vincent Hunter F 6-8

1 Jarell Martin F 6-10

20 Jeremy Morgan G 6-5

10 Ivan Rabb F/C 6-10

22 Victor Rudd F 6-9

7 Wayne Selden G 6-5

2 Kobi Simmons G 6-1

12 Wes Washpun G 6-1

35 Amir Williams C 6-11

52 Rade Zagorac G/F 6-9

Portland Trail Blazers

# Player POS Height

37 Jordan Adams G 6-5

26 Markel Brown G 6-3

44 Antonius Cleveland G 6-6

33 Zach Collins F/C 7-0

5 Pat Connaughton G 6-5

24 DeAndre Daniels F 6-9

2 Jorge Gutierrez G 6-3

28 RJ Hunter G 6-5

31 Nick Johnson G 6-3

10 Jake Layman F 6-9

9 Patrick Miller G 6-1

16 Josh Scott F 6-10

50 Caleb Swanigan F/C 6-9

34 Keith Benson C 6-11

Los Angeles Lakers

# Player POS Height

2 Lonzo Ball G 6-6

1 Vander Blue G 6-5

3 Alec Brown C 7-1

31 Thomas Bryant C 6-10

4 Alex Caruso G 6-5

6 PJ Dozier F 6-6

5 Josh Hart G 6-5

14 Brandon Ingram F 6-9

0 Kyle Kuzma F 6-9

10 David Nwaba G 6-4

19 Matt Thomas G 6-5

21 Travis Wear F 6-10

7 Gabe York G 6-3

40 Ivica Zubac C 7-1

Dallas Mavericks

# Player POS Height

1 Dennis Smith, Jr. G 6-3

8 Ding Yanyuhang F 6-7

9 Nicolas Brussino G/F 6-8

10 Dorian Finney-Smith F 6-8

11 Yogi Ferrell G 6-0

14 Josh Adams G 6-2

19 Corey Webster G 6-2

20 A.J. Hammons C 7-0

24 Torian Graham G 6-5

29 Carrick Felix G/F 6-6

33 Steven Speith G/F 6-6

55 Johnathan Motley F 6-10