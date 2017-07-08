Here’s what to expect on Day 2 of NBA Summer League in Las Vegas

The second day of the 2017 NBA Summer League, which is sold out, will feature eight games in total — four in the Thomas & Mack Center and four in the adjacent Cox Pavilion.

What to look for on Day Two of NBA Summer League

The 11-day competition will present 67 games in total. A record 24 teams will participate in the tournament-style format, which culminates with a championship game that will be televised by ESPN on July 17.

Each team will play three preliminary games before tournament play begins July 12. Each team is guaranteed at least five games during the event.

GAME OF THE DAY

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Golden State Warriors — Markelle Fultz, the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft, will make his Las Vegas Summer League debut against the defending champs and UNLV product Patrick McCaw.

The 6-foot-4 Fultz showed flashes of brilliance in last week’s Utah Summer League and will draw a large crowd in the day’s final game in the Thomas & Mack Center. He will be joined by rookie teammates James Blackmon Jr. (Indiana), Isaiah Briscoe (Kentucky) and Melo Trimble (Maryland).

A quartet of Oregon Ducks — Jordan Bell, Chris Boucher, Elgin Cook and Dylan Ennis — will look to help McCaw and the Warriors.

WHAT TO LOOK FOR

* Dillon Brooks, a Findlay Prep graduate who led Oregon to the Final Four in April, will make his Summer League debut when the Memphis Grizzlies take on the Washington Wizards in the Cox Pavilion at 1 p.m.

* The Chicago Bulls, who defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves in overtime in last year’s Summer League championship, will return to Las Vegas with hero Denzel Valentine. Valentine hit the game-tying and winning shots in the title game last year and will be in line for some good minutes once again. The former Michigan State standout will be joined by newly-acquired Kris Dunn and rookie Lauri Markkanen (Arizona) when the Bulls take on Dennis Smith Jr. and the Dallas Mavericks.

* Zach Collins, a Bishop Gorman grad who led Gonzaga to the NCAA championship game in April, will make his professional debut against the Utah Jazz. The 7-footer will get help from Jorge Gutierrez, a Findlay Prep product, and Big 10 Player of the Year Caleb Swanigan (Purdue). Nigel Williams-Goss, a Gonzaga and Findlay Prep alum, and first-rounder Donovan Mitchell (Louisville) will lead the Jazz.

* Lonzo Ball (UCLA) and the Los Angeles Lakers will meet Jayson Tatum (Duke) and the Boston Celtics in a highly-anticipated matchup in the Thomas & Mack Center. Gorman grad Roscoe Allen and Jaylen Brown — last year’s No. 3 overall pick — will also play for the Celtics.

SCHEDULE/LATEST LINES*

Today

At Cox Pavilion

Washington vs. Memphis, 1 p.m. (Wizards -1, 160½)

Portland vs. Utah, 3 p.m. (Jazz -3, 161½)

Miami vs. San Antonio, 5 p.m. (Spurs -2½, 161)

Houston vs. Cleveland, 7 p.m. (Rockets -1½, 167½)

At Thomas & Mack

Dallas vs. Chicago, 1:30 p.m. (Mavericks -3, 163½)

Toronto vs. Minnesota, 3:30 p.m. (Raptors -3, 167½)

Boston vs. L.A. Lakers, 5:30 p.m. (Lakers -2½, 165½)

Philadelphia vs. Golden State, 7:30 p.m. (Sixers -2½, 166½)

*Lines courtesy of William Hill

TICKETS

Per session: $30 adults, $20 kids 12 and under

TV

ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPN3 streaming, NBA TV

ROSTERS FOR TEAMS PLAYING TODAY

Washington Wizards

# Player POS Height

29 Ian Baker G 6-0

19 Jared Cunningham G 6-5

50 Ike Diogu F 6-8

64 Jasonn Hannibal C 6-10

20 Max Hooper G 6-6

4 Danuel House F 6-7

52 Isaac Humphries C 7-0

30 Kris Jenkins F 6-6

15 Marcus Keene G 5-11

9 Sheldon McClellan G 6-5

1 Chris McCullough F 6-11

32 Daniel Ochefu F 6-11

8 Kevin Pangos G 6-2

81 Jaleel Roberts C 7-0

40 Devin Robinson F 6-8

21 Jalen Ross G 6-1

24 Rayshawn Simmons G 6-4

18 Maalik Wayns G 6-1

34 Michael Young F 6-9

Memphis Grizzlies

# Player POS Height

4 Wade Baldwin G 6-4

24 Dillon Brooks F 6-6

18 Ray Cowels G 6-4

3 Will Cummings G 6-2

23 Deyonta Davis F 6-11

21 William Howard F 6-8

32 Vincent Hunter F 6-8

1 Jarell Martin F 6-10

20 Jeremy Morgan G 6-5

10 Ivan Rabb F/C 6-10

22 Victor Rudd F 6-9

7 Wayne Selden G 6-5

2 Kobi Simmons G 6-1

12 Wes Washpun G 6-1

35 Amir Williams C 6-11

52 Rade Zagorac G/F 6-9

Dallas Mavericks

# Player POS Height

1 Dennis Smith, Jr. G 6-3

8 Ding Yanyuhang F 6-7

9 Nicolas Brussino G/F 6-8

10 Dorian Finney-Smith F 6-8

11 Yogi Ferrell G 6-0

14 Josh Adams G 6-2

19 Corey Webster G 6-2

20 A.J. Hammons C 7-0

24 Torian Graham G 6-5

29 Carrick Felix G/F 6-6

33 Steven Speith G/F 6-6

55 Johnathan Motley F 6-10

Chicago Bulls

# Player POS Height

9 Antonio Blakeney G 6-4

35 Amida Brimah C 7-0

32 Kris Dunn G 6-4

24 Lauri Markkanen F 7-0

45 Denzel Valentine F 6-6

25 Chris Walker F 6-10

16 Paul Zipser G/F 6-8

15 Ryan Arcidiacono G 6-3

7 Brady Heslip G 6-2

52 Nikola Jovanovic F/C 6-11

22 Cameron Payne G 6-3

20 Dejan Todorovic G 6-6

Portland Trail Blazers

# Player POS Height

37 Jordan Adams G 6-5

26 Markel Brown G 6-3

44 Antonius Cleveland G 6-6

33 Zach Collins F/C 7-0

5 Pat Connaughton G 6-5

24 DeAndre Daniels F 6-9

2 Jorge Gutierrez G 6-3

28 RJ Hunter G 6-5

31 Nick Johnson G 6-3

10 Jake Layman F 6-9

9 Patrick Miller G 6-1

16 Josh Scott F 6-10

50 Caleb Swanigan F/C 6-9

34 Keith Benson C 6-11

Utah Jazz

# Player POS Height

21 Joel Bolomboy F/C 6-9

13 Tony Bradley C 6-10

26 Spencer Butterfield G 6-3

55 Mitchell Creek F 6-4

17 Eric Griffin G/F 6-8

42 Jonathan Holmes F 6-9

45 Donovan Mitchell G 6-3

22 Nathan Sobey G 6-3

43 James Southerland F 6-8

18 JP Tokoto G 6-6

16 Devondrick Walker G 6-5

31 Tyrone Wallace G 6-5

0 Nigel Williams-Goss G 6-3

30 Julian Wright C 6-8

Toronto Raptors

# Player POS Height

3 OG Anunoby F 6-8

8 Troy Caupain G 6-4

14 Justin Edwards G 6-4

15 Cole Huff F 6-8

19 Tidjan Keita F 6-10

18 Jordan Loyd G 6-4

34 Alfonzo McKinnie F 6-8

1 Kennedy Meeks F/C 6-10

13 Malcolm Miller G/F 6-7

11 Goodluck Okonoboh F/C 6-10

42 Jakob Poeltl C 7-0

33 Jalen Reynolds C 6-10

12 Will Sheehey G/F 6-6

43 Pascal Siakam F 6-9

23 Fred VanVleet G 6-0

22 Paul Watson G/F 6-7

Minnesota Timberwolves

# Player POS Height

3 V.J. Beachem F 6-8

30 Deonte Burton F 6-5

44 Charles Cooke G 6-5

25 Matt Costello F 6-9

34 Perry Ellis F 6-7

11 Jack Gibbs G 6-0

12 Amile Jefferson F 6-9

40 Moses Kingsley F 6-10

6 Marcus Paige G 6-1

24 Justin Patton C 6-11

10 Raphiael Putney G 6-10

31 Levi Randolph G 6-5

14 C.J. Williams G 6-5

Miami Heat

# Player POS Height

13 Bam Adebayo C 6-10

63 Zach Auguste F 6-10

53 Gian Clavell G 6-4

57 Zak Irvin G 6-6

61 Eric Mika F/C 6-10

52 Jake Odum G 6-4

62 Norvel Pelle F 6-11

50 London Perrantes G 6-2

51 Justin Robinson G 5-8

59 Sebastian Saiz C 6-9

15 Okaro White F 6-8

54 Matt Williams G 6-5

58 Lamond Murray Jr F 6-5

64 Shavon Shields G/F 6-7

San Antonio Spurs

# Player POS Height

43 Ben Bentil F 6-9

42 Davis Bertans F 6-10

15 Jaron Blossomgame F 6-7

19 Cleanthony Early F 6-8

11 Bryn Forbes G 6-3

22 Olivier Hanlan G 6-4

28 Livio Jean-Charles F 6-9

55 Cory Jefferson F 6-9

25 Cady Lalanne C 6-9

18 Jeff Ledbetter G 6-3

5 Dejounte Murray G 6-5

24 James Robinson G 6-3

4 Derrick White G 6-5

45 Shayne Whittington F 6-11

Boston Celtics

# Player POS Height

45 Kadeem Allen G 6-3

52 Roscoe Allen F 6-9

26 Jabari Bird G 6-6

7 Jaylen Brown F 6-7

38 Perrin Buford G/F 6-6

9 Demetrius Jackson G 6-1

63 Landen Lucas F 6-10

51 Abdel Nader F 6-6

37 Semi Ojeleye F 6-7

28 Terran Petteway F 6-6

40 Scoochie Smith G 6-2

11 Jayson Tatum G 6-8

50 Trevor Thompson C 7-0

46 Scott Wood F 6-6

54 Ante Zizic C 6-11

Los Angeles Lakers

# Player POS Height

2 Lonzo Ball G 6-6

1 Vander Blue G 6-5

3 Alec Brown C 7-1

31 Thomas Bryant C 6-10

4 Alex Caruso G 6-5

6 PJ Dozier F 6-6

5 Josh Hart G 6-5

14 Brandon Ingram F 6-9

0 Kyle Kuzma F 6-9

10 David Nwaba G 6-4

19 Matt Thomas G 6-5

21 Travis Wear F 6-10

7 Gabe York G 6-3

40 Ivica Zubac C 7-1

Houston Rockets

# Player POS Height

60 Shawn Dawson G/F 6-6

56 George de Paula G 6-6

55 Isaiah Hartenstein F/C 7-0

57 Christopher Johnson F 6-6

58 Matt Jones G 6-5

54 Ray McCallum G 6-3

52 Erik McCree F 6-8

50 Cameron Oliver F 6-8

21 Chinanu Onuaku C 6-10

51 L.J. Peak G 6-5

9 Zhou Qi C 7-2

17 Isaiah Taylor G 6-1

14 Troy Williams F 6-7

59 Michael Bryson G 6-4

53 Adam Drexler G 6-5

61 Isaiah Johnson F/C 6-10

36 Shawn Long F 6-9

62 Tim Quarterman G 6-6

63 Jarrod Uthoff F 6-9

Cleveland Cavaliers

# Player POS Height

36 Gerald Beverly F 6-8

14 Sam Cassell, Jr. G 6-4

20 Kay Felder G 5-9

27 Anthony Gill F 6-8

12 Roosevelt Jones G 6-4

18 Brandon Paul G 6-4

15 Dom Pointer G/F 6-6

10 Casey Prather F 6-6

40 Edy Tavares C 7-3

28 Malcolm Thomas F 6-9

38 Andrew White G 6-7

32 T.J. Williams G 6-3

Philadelphia 76ers

# Player POS Height

30 Brandon Austin G/F 6-6

19 James Blackmon, Jr. G 6-4

43 Jonah Bolden F 6-10

27 Isaiah Briscoe G 6-3

17 Larry Drew G 6-2

7 Markelle Fultz G 6-4

31 Aaron Harrison G 6-6

51 Charles Jackson C 6-10

16 Furkan Korkmaz G 6-7

20 Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot G/F 6-6

41 Isaiah Miles F 6-7

5 Alex Poythress F 6-7

35 Kaleb Tarczewski C 7-0

18 Melo Trimble G 6-3

Golden State Warriors

# Player POS Height

12 Bryce Alford G 6-3

18 Noah Allen G/F 6-7

2 Jordan Bell F 6-9

25 Chris Boucher F 6-10

32 Jabari Brown G 6-4

8 Elgin Cook F 6-6

10 Deividas Dulkys G 6-5

31 Dylan Ennis G 6-2

33 Alex Hamilton G 6-4

40 Justin Harper F 6-10

15 Damian Jones C 7-0

5 Kevon Looney F 6-9

0 Patrick McCaw G 6-7

6 Xavier Munford G 6-2

7 Joe Rahon G 6-2

19 Tai Webster G 6-4

55 Darrell Williams F/C 6-8

4 JaCorey Williams F 6-8