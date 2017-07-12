Here’s what to expect on Day 6 of NBA Summer League in Las Vegas

The sixth day of the 2017 NBA Summer League is the first day of tournament play and will feature eight games in total.

Dallas Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith (10) drives between Miami Heat's Matt Williams (54) and Okaro White (15) during a basketball game at the NBA Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, July 11, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

The sixth day of the 2017 NBA Summer League is the first day of tournament play. It will feature eight games in total — four in the Thomas & Mack Center and four in the adjacent Cox Pavilion.

Each team is guaranteed at least two more games, with the losing side moving on to a consolation round.

The 11-day NBA Summer League will present 67 games in total. A record 24 teams will participate in the tournament-style format, which culminates with a championship game that will be televised by ESPN on July 17.

GAME OF THE DAY

Chicago Bulls vs. Portland Trail Blazers — The Bulls, who are the defending Summer League champions, haven’t shot the ball well in three Summer League games but managed to squeeze out a win against the Washington Wizards on Tuesday. If Lauri Markkanen, the No. 7 pick, and Denzel Valentine find their jumpers, Chicago could make a run in tournament play. Portland, meanwhile, will look to forward Caleb Swanigan once again. The rookie big man has been impressive thus far, and is coming off a 19-point, 13-rebound game against the San Antonio Spurs.

WHAT TO LOOK FOR

* The Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers were co-favorites at 6-1 to win the NBA Summer League title this season, but both teams find themselves playing on the tournament’s first day. Will Josh Jackson, the No. 4 pick, find his stroke and have a breakout game for the Suns? Will Lonzo Ball, the No. 2 pick, suit up after missing the team’s third game with a groin injury and lead the Lakers to victory?

* Second-year Atlanta players Taurean Prince and DeAndre’ Bembry have shown out this Summer League, alongside rookie John Collins. But the Hawks are still waiting to see something from second-rounder Tyler Dorsey. They’d love their rookie from Oregon to bust out on Wednesday, just like he did in the NCAA Tournament in March.

* The 19th-seeded Sacramento Kings haven’t played up to their potential thus far, but still have the fire power to make noise in the tournament-style format. De’Aaron Fox, Buddy Hield and Frank Mason III all can take over games. Does their Cinderella Summer League run begin against Rashad Vaughn, Thon Maker and the Milwaukee Bucks?

SCHEDULE/LATEST LINES*

Today

At Cox Pavilion

No. 24 New Orleans vs. No. 9 Atlanta, 1 p.m. (Hawks -2½, 166)

No. 21 Washington vs No. 12 Miami, 3 p.m. (Even, 168½)

No. 20 Utah vs. No. 13 Phoenix, 5 p.m. (Suns -3, 167½)

No. 17 Chicago vs. No. 16 Portland, 7 p.m. (Trail Blazers -1½, 160½)

At Thomas & Mack

No. 23 Denver vs. No. 10 Houston, 1:30 p.m. (Rockets -2, 176)

No. 22 Golden State vs. No. 11 Minnesota, 3:30 p.m. (Warriors -1, 162½)

No. 19 Sacramento vs. No. 14 Milwaukee, 5:30 p.m. (Bucks -1½, 170½)

No. 18 Philadelphia vs. No. 15 Los Angeles Lakers, 7:30 p.m. (Lakers -1, 177½)

*Lines courtesy of William Hill

TICKETS

Per session: $30 adults, $20 kids 12 and under

TV

ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPN3 streaming, NBA TV

ROSTERS FOR TEAMS PLAYING TODAY

