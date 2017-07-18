Lakers’ Lonzo Ball named NBA Summer League MVP

Los Angeles Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball didn’t need to play in Monday night’s championship game to be named NBA Summer League most valuable player.

Los Angeles LakersՠLonzo Ball during a basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers at the NBA Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Friday, July 7, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Ball, who missed two games during the 11 days of play, became the first Laker to be named the summer league’s top player. He averaged 16.3 points and a league-leading 9.3 assists to go with 7.7 rebounds and 2.5 steals.

Ball recorded two triple-doubles, including the first in Las Vegas since 2008, when he contributed 11 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists in an 86-81 loss to the Boston Celtics on July 8. On July 13, he tallied a triple-double of 16 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds in a 94-83 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The 15th-seeded Lakers faced the 16th-seeded Portland Trail Blazers in the title game at Thomas & Mack Center. The Lakers announced early Monday that Ball would not play due to a calf strain.

Joining Ball on the first team — as selected by a panel of media members — were John Collins (Atlanta Hawks), Josh Jackson (Phoenix Suns), Dennis Smith Jr. (Dallas Mavericks) and Caleb Swanigan (Portland).

The second team consisted of Cheick Diallo (New Orleans Pelicans), Bryn Forbes (San Antonio Spurs), Kyle Kuzma (L.A. Lakers), Wayne Selden Jr. (Memphis Grizzlies) and Jayson Tatum (Boston).

