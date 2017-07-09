NBA Summer League rewind — Day 2

A wrapup of Day 2 of the NBA Summer League on Saturday at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion.

Philadelphia 76ers guard Markelle Fultz bring the ball up the court during the 76ers NBA Summer League game against the Golden State Warriors at Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 8, 2017. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

Saturday’s results

Memphis Grizzlies 91, Washington Wizards 88 — Wayne Selden drained an off-balance jumper with 2.3 seconds left to lift the Grizzlies over the Wizards. Selden scored a game-high 28 points and Wade Baldwin IV added 19 for Memphis, which blew a 13-point lead before coming back in the final minutes. Jared Cunningham led the Wizards with 26 points.

Dallas Mavericks 91, Chicago Bulls 75 — Findlay Prep product Brandon Ashley scored 21 points to lead the Mavericks. Dennis Smith Jr. and Yogi Ferrell each scored 14. Six players reached double figures for the Bulls, with Lauri Markkanen tossing in a team-high 14.

Toronto Raptors 97, Minnesota Timberwolves 72 — The Raptors shot 50 percent to easily beat Minnesota. Pascal Siakam led Toronto with 17 points, and Jakob Poeltl scored 15. Marcus Paige (18 points) and Jack Gibbs (17) led the Timberwolves.

Portland Trail Blazers 72, Utah Jazz 63 — The Trail Blazers built a 15-point lead in the second half and coasted in the fourth quarter to beat the Jazz. Caleb Swanigan led Portland with 16 points and 13 rebounds, and Jake Layman scored 12. Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell scored 19 points on 8-of-26 shooting.

Miami Heat 75, San Antonio Spurs 74 — London Perrantes buried a 15-footer with four seconds left to lift the Heat past the Spurs. Bam Adebayo led the Heat with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Fellow big man Zach Auguste added 17 points and nine rebounds. Bryn Forbes paced San Antonio with 18 points.

Boston Celtics 86, Los Angeles Lakers 81 — Jayson Tatum won an entertaining duel between Nos. 2 and 3 draft picks, and his Celtics beat their heated rival. Tatum, the No. 3 pick, finished with 27 points and 11 rebounds. Lonzo Ball, taken No. 2 overall by the Lakers, registered a triple-double with 11 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists.

Philadelphia 76ers 95, Golden State Warriors 93 — Larry Drew II made a jumper with 7.6 seconds left to give the Sixers the victory. The game was marred for Philadelphia, however, when No. 1 overall pick Markelle Fultz injured his left ankle in the third quarter. Patrick McCaw, a former UNLV standout, scored 25 points for the Warriors, but missed a potential game-winning 3-pointer.

Cleveland Cavaliers 94, Houston Rockets 90 — Brandon Paul made a tiebreaking 3-pointer in overtime to lift the Cleveland Cavaliers. Guard Kay Felder led Cleveland with 16 points. Houston wing Troy Williams had a game-high 21 points.

Saturday’s attendance

17,500 for both venues, a record for one session. Total through two days: 31,795.

Star of the day

Tatum rose to the occasion with a double-double in the Celtics’ victory over the Lakers before a highly partisan Los Angeles crowd. Of his 27 points, Tatum scored 21 in the second half. He also showed a flair for the dramatic, pointing to boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. after banking in a 30-footer at the third-quarter buzzer.

Local spotlight

McCaw scored 25 points in the Warriors’ loss to the 76ers. His 3-point shot near the buzzer, which would have won the game, just missed going in.

Quotable

“Just winning those conference tournaments and going to the NCAA (Tournament). You can’t replace those. We had some special teams and a lot of special players that went on to play for a long time.”

— Memphis Grizzlies summer league coach Glynn Cyprien, a former UNLV assistant, on his favorite moment with the Rebels, for whom he coached from 1995 to 2000.

On the scene

Multi-platinum rapper J. Cole sat courtside to watch the Mavericks play the Bulls at the Thomas & Mack Center. He playing a concert later that night at the MGM Grand Garden. New Houston teammates James Harden and Chris Paul watched the Rockets play the Cavaliers at Cox Pavilion.

Sunday’s games

At Cox Pavilion

— Atlanta vs. New Orleans, 1 p.m.

— Milwaukee vs. Brooklyn, 3 p.m.

— Utah vs. Los Angeles Clippers, 5 p.m.

— Memphis vs. Sacramento, 7 p.m.

At Thomas & Mack Center

— Phoenix vs. Dallas, 1:30 p.m.

— Minnesota vs. Denver, 3 p.m.

— Portland vs. Boston, 5:30 p.m.

— Philadelphia vs. San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

