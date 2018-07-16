Sunday’s NBA Summer League update

Updating play in the NBA Summer League on Sunday at the Thomas & Mack Center.

The Cleveland Cavaliers forward Jamel Artis, right, shoots around the Toronto Raptors forward Chris Boucher (25) during an NBA Summer League basketball game at the Thomas and Mack Center on Sunday, July 15, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Wrapping up Day 10 of the NBA Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center:

Sunday’s results

■ Lakers 101, Pistons 78 — Los Angeles bolted out to a 33-14 lead after the first quarter and was never seriously threatened in the day’s first quarterfinal game. Svi Mykhailiuk (19 points) and Josh Hart (18) led the Lakers, with Hart receiving “MVP” chants from the pro-L.A. crowd. Henry Ellenson scored 22 points for the Pistons, and teammate Zack Lofton added 21.

■ Cavaliers 82, Raptors 68 — John Holland made 8 of 12 shots, including 4 of 7 from 3-point range, and scored 23 points to lead the Cavaliers. Collin Sexton, the No. 8 pick in this year’s draft, totaled 18 points and six assists. For the Raptors, Chris Boucher scored 18 points.

On the scene

To a huge roar from the partisan Lakers crowd, new signee LeBron James walked in just before tip-off. He came wearing purple and gold Lakers shorts. New teammate Brandon Ingram entered a little later and gave James a hug.

Monday’s games

At Thomas & Mack Center

■ L.A. Lakers vs. Cleveland winner, 5:30 p.m.

■ Portland-Boston winner vs. Philadelphia-Memphis winner, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s game

At Thomas & Mack Center

■ Championship game, 7 p.m.