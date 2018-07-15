Lakers’ LeBron James arrives at Thomas & Mack for Summer League

Los Angeles Lakers fans roared as LeBron James made his grand entrance at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday.

Fresh off of signing with the Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James made an appearance Sunday in Las Vegas at the NBA Summer League. And fans noticed.

James, who recently signed a four-year deal with the Lakers, arrived seconds before the Lakers-Pistons game tipped off in the opening game of the quartefinals at the Las Vegas Summer League.

James embraced with Lakers second-year player Josh Hart before the jump ball.

Here are reactions from James’ arrival:

LeBron has arrived at the Thomas & Mack! #NBASummer pic.twitter.com/xAGo4nxNcY — Gilbert Manzano (@GManzano24) July 15, 2018