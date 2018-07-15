Lakers’ LeBron James arrives at Thomas & Mack for Summer League

Los Angeles Lakers fans roared as LeBron James made his grand entrance at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday.
James, who recently signed a four-year deal with the Lakers, arrived seconds before the Lakers-Pistons game tipped off in the opening game of the quartefinals at the Las Vegas Summer League.
James embraced with Lakers second-year player Josh Hart before the jump ball.
Here are reactions from James’ arrival:
LeBron has arrived at the Thomas & Mack! #NBASummer pic.twitter.com/xAGo4nxNcY
— Gilbert Manzano (@GManzano24) July 15, 2018
Well it happened! @KingJames just walked in to @ThomasAndMack for the @NBASummerLeague @NBA #NBASummer Supporting his @Lakers against the @DetroitPistons pic.twitter.com/JhrNxaZOoH
— Bryan Salmond (@BSalSportsGuyRJ) July 15, 2018
LeBron James is in the building in Vegas. #NBASummer pic.twitter.com/9qicl26Ru7
— NBA (@NBA) July 15, 2018
Huge cheer just went up for guess who?
.@KingJames #NBASummer pic.twitter.com/44qBHAlzfD
— Mark Anderson (@markanderson65) July 15, 2018
NOW on @espn! #NBASummer@KingJames x @joshhart pic.twitter.com/9rO4FUMW7A
— NBA (@NBA) July 15, 2018