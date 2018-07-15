NBA Summer League

Lakers’ LeBron James arrives at Thomas & Mack for Summer League

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 15, 2018 - 1:33 pm
 

Los Angeles Lakers fans roared as LeBron James made his grand entrance at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday.

James, who recently signed a four-year deal with the Lakers, arrived seconds before the Lakers-Pistons game tipped off in the opening game of the quartefinals at the Las Vegas Summer League.

James embraced with Lakers second-year player Josh Hart before the jump ball.

Here are reactions from James’ arrival:

