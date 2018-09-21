NBA tweaks shot clock reset, makes two other rule changes

The shot clock will be reset to 14 seconds after offensive rebounds next season, down from 24, and the NBA has made alterations to two other rules. The clear-path foul was simplified and the definition of a hostile act expanded for purposes of triggering an instant replay review.

The changes were approved unanimously by NBA owners Friday.

A team grabbing the rebound of its own missed shot has been given the full shot clock. Under the new rule — in effect in the NBA G League since 2016-17 and international basketball since 2014-15 — the clock will go to 14 after an offensive rebound of a missed shot or free throw that hit the rim; when a loose ball foul is called on the defensive team following a missed field goal or free throw that hit the rim; or when the offensive team gets the ball after it goes out of bounds after a missed field goal or free throw that hit the rim.

Referees will no longer need to make judgment calls whether a defender was between (or had the opportunity to be between) the offensive player with the transition scoring opportunity and the basket in order for a clear-path foul.