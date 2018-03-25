Michigan returns to Final Four, beats Florida State

Mighty Michigan is rolling all the way back to the Final Four. Charles Matthews scored 17 points and Michigan earned its first Final Four berth since 2013 with a 58-54 victory over Florida State on Saturday night in the West Region final.

Michigan guard Charles Matthews (1) shoots against Florida State forward Mfiondu Kabengele (25) during the first half of an NCAA men's college basketball tournament regional final Saturday, March 24, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae Hong)

Michigan guard Charles Matthews (1) shoots against Florida State forward Mfiondu Kabengele (25) during the first half of an NCAA men's college basketball tournament regional final Saturday, March 24, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae Hong)

Michigan guard Charles Matthews, center, gestures after hitting a 3-pointer as Florida State center Christ Koumadje, left, stands near him during the second half of an NCAA men's college basketball tournament regional final Saturday, March 24, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae Hong)

Florida State guard CJ Walker (2) shoots between Michigan guard Charles Matthews (1) and forward Moritz Wagner (13) during the second half of an NCAA men's college basketball tournament regional final Saturday, March 24, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae Hong)

Michigan guard Duncan Robinson gestures after scoring during the second half of the team's NCAA men's college basketball tournament regional final against Florida State on Saturday, March 24, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae Hong)

Florida State guard CJ Walker (2) shoots between Michigan guard Charles Matthews (1) and forward Moritz Wagner (13) during the second half of an NCAA men's college basketball tournament regional final Saturday, March 24, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae Hong)

Moe Wagner scored 12 points as the Wolverines (32-7) earned their 13th consecutive victory by persevering through a defense-dominated second half and holding off a late charge from the Seminoles, who had already knocked off three higher-seeded teams in the NCAA Tournament.

Michigan advanced to San Antonio next weekend to face the underdog heroes of Loyola-Chicago (32-5), who stunned the sport by winning the South Region.

Phil Cofer scored 16 points for the ninth-seeded Seminoles (23-13), who knocked off three higher-seeded opponents on their school’s longest NCAA Tournament run since 1993.