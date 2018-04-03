NCAA Tournament

Villanova students, fans ready to welcome home NCAA champs

The Associated Press
April 3, 2018 - 10:21 am
 

VILLANOVA, Pa. — Students at Villanova University are gearing up to welcome home their men’s basketball team, which is returning with its second NCAA championship in three years.

The team is set to arrive at Philadelphia’s airport around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, and the Wildcats will make their way to a celebration at the Jake Nevin Field House that starts around 6 p.m.

The city will host a parade for the champs starting at 11 a.m. Thursday along Market Street, in the heart of Philadelphia’s business district, and ending with a rally outside City Hall.

Villanova defeated Michigan 79-62 in Monday’s title game in San Antonio, setting off a raucous celebration around the suburban Philadelphia campus.

As soon as the game ended, fans streamed into the streets, cheering and chanting. Police reported two arrests following the partying.

ad-high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
NCAA Tournament Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like