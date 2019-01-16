|Class 4A Boys
|School
|Record
|Previous
|1. Bishop Gorman
|12-3
|1
|2. Clark
|15-1
|2
|3. Coronado
|10-3
|3
|4. Desert Pines
|13-6
|6
|5. Arbor View
|16-4
|8
|6. Foothill
|11-6
|7
|7. Canyon Springs
|10-3
|4
|8. Faith Lutheran
|11-6
|5
|9. Centennial
|12-6
|9
|10. Liberty
|6-8
|10
|— —
|Class 3A Boys
|School
|Record
|Previous
|1. Democracy Prep
|11-4
|1
|2. Boulder City
|13-3
|2
|3. Mojave
|11-6
|3
|4. Moapa Valley
|11-6
|5
|5. Del Sol
|11-7
|4
|— —
|Class 4A Girls
|School
|Record
|Previous
|1. Centennial
|16-1
|1
|2. Bishop Gorman
|13-2
|2
|3. Desert Oasis
|10-4
|3
|4. Spring Valley
|13-5
|5
|5. Canyon Springs
|15-2
|4
|6. Liberty
|12-4
|7
|7. Faith Lutheran
|12-5
|6
|8. Shadow Ridge
|12-4
|8
|9. Cimarron-Memorial
|11-7
|10
|10. Green Valley
|9-9
|—
|— —
|Class 3A Girls
|School
|Record
|Previous
|1. Moapa Valley
|11-6
|1
|2. Mojave
|7-5
|4
|3. Pahrump Valley
|14-11
|2
|4. Boulder City
|8-8
|3
|5. Virgin Valley
|7-10
|5
Nevada Preps Basketball Rankings — Jan. 16
Here are the latest Nevada Preps boys and girls basketball rankings.
January 16, 2019 - 2:55 pm