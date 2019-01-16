Basketball

Nevada Preps Basketball Rankings — Jan. 16

Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 16, 2019 - 2:55 pm
 
Class 4A Boys
School Record Previous
1. Bishop Gorman 12-3 1
2. Clark 15-1 2
3. Coronado 10-3 3
4. Desert Pines 13-6 6
5. Arbor View 16-4 8
6. Foothill 11-6 7
7. Canyon Springs 10-3 4
8. Faith Lutheran 11-6 5
9. Centennial 12-6 9
10. Liberty 6-8 10
— —
Class 3A Boys
School Record Previous
1. Democracy Prep 11-4 1
2. Boulder City 13-3 2
3. Mojave 11-6 3
4. Moapa Valley 11-6 5
5. Del Sol 11-7 4
— —
Class 4A Girls
School Record Previous
1. Centennial 16-1 1
2. Bishop Gorman 13-2 2
3. Desert Oasis 10-4 3
4. Spring Valley 13-5 5
5. Canyon Springs 15-2 4
6. Liberty 12-4 7
7. Faith Lutheran 12-5 6
8. Shadow Ridge 12-4 8
9. Cimarron-Memorial 11-7 10
10. Green Valley 9-9

— —
Class 3A Girls
School Record Previous
1. Moapa Valley 11-6 1
2. Mojave 7-5 4
3. Pahrump Valley 14-11 2
4. Boulder City 8-8 3
5. Virgin Valley 7-10 5
