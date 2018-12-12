Basketball

Nevada Preps Preview: High school basketball — Week 3

Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 11, 2018 - 4:20 pm
 

Clark and Foothill battle at Bishop Gorman on Saturday. Elaine Emerson discusses this week’s slate of boys and girls high school basketball.

Check out the video above.

More preps: Follow at nevadapreps.com and @NevadaPreps on Twitter.

