This week’s high school boys and girls basketball rankings

Class 4A Boys

■ 1. Clark (6-0, Last week 1) — The Chargers won their first big Southwest League challenge, against Desert Oasis on Tuesday, 79-62.

■ 2. Bishop Gorman (5-1, LW 2) — The Gaels haven’t lost to a Nevada team this year.

■ 3. Foothill (4-0, LW 3) — The Falcons have one more tuneup, at Rancho on Friday, before the Tarkanian Classic.

■ 4. Coronado (3-0, LW 4) — The Cougars have only played three games, but look strong.

■ 5. Canyon Springs (6-0, LW 5) — Kevin Legardy is making his case for player of the year, averaging 27.3 points per game.

Class 3A Boys

■ 1. Cheyenne (5-3, LW 1) — The Desert Shields’ rough non-league schedule is setting them up nicely for Sunset League play.

■ 2. Desert Pines (0-2, LW 2) — Like their football, the Jaguars dropped the first two games of the season, but are expected to bounce back.

■ 3. Sunrise Mountain (5-2, LW 3) — An early season test comes Thursday against Moapa Valley in Overton.

■ 4. Chaparral (3-1, LW 5) — The Cowboys play their first road game Thursday at Sky Pointe.

■ 5. Boulder City (7-3, LW 4) — The Eagles take on Virgin Valley on Thursday before taking a week off.

Class 4A Girls

■ 1. Centennial (4-0, LW 1) — The Bulldogs won the Iolani Classic in Hawaii last weekend, knocking off the Oregon state champion in the title game.

■ 2. Liberty (5-0, LW 2) — The Patriots are off until the Tarkanian Classic next week.

■ 3. Spring Valley (5-2, LW 3) — The Grizzlies edged Bishop Gorman in a heavyweight Southwest League fight Tuesday.

■ 4. Desert Oasis (5-0, LW 4) — The Diamondbacks are rolling heading into the Tarkanian Classic next week.

■ 5. Bishop Gorman (2-2, LW 5) — The Gaels’ loss to Spring Valley hurts, but they get another chance Jan. 25 at home.

Class 3A Girls

■ 1. Moapa Valley (6-0, LW 1) — The Pirates have not won a league title since 2000, but are undefeated including two league wins.

■ 2. Pahrump Valley (5-2, LW 2) — The Trojans will be apart of the Lady Bulldogs Invitational this weekend.

■ 3. Boulder City (5-2, LW 5) — The Eagles bump up two spots after beating Sunrise Mountain and Class 4A Valley.

■ 4. Virgin Valley (4-3, LW 4) — Thursday’s game at Boulder City is a long drive, and could mean a lot in the Sunrise League standings.

■ 5. Cheyenne (3-4, LW 3) — The Desert Shields look to bounce back from a rough showing earlier this week.