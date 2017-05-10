UNR basketball coach Eric Musselman signs 5-year extension

UNR head coach Eric Musselman lifts up the trophy while celebrating with his team after defeating Colorado State 79-71 in the Mountain West Conference basketball championship game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 11, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

RENO, Nev. — University of Nevada, Reno coach Eric Musselman has signed a five-year extension through 2021-22 after leading the Wolf Pack to their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2007.

University President Marc Johnson announced the signing Tuesday, about seven weeks after reaching an agreement in principal following Musselman’s withdrawal from consideration for the top job at California. Terms of the contract weren’t disclosed.

Musselman led UNR to the Mountain West Conference regular-season and tournament titles with a 28-7 mark last season — only the second coach in school history to reach at least 20 wins in each of his first two years.

Johnson said Musselman has “revitalized” the basketball program and re-connected it with the local community “in a very special way.”