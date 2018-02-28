Here’s the schedule for all the Vegas Madness tournaments

It’s that time of year again when college basketball takes over Las Vegas for March.
The West Coast Conference tournaments are back in Las Vegas for the 10th consecutive season. And surprise, surprise, Gonzaga and Saint Mary’s are the top two seeds in the men’s and women’s brackets.
The WCC women open Vegas Madness on Thursday at Orleans Arena. The WCC men begin play Friday.
The men’s Pac-12 tournament will call T-Mobile Arena home for the second straight year (Wednesday to March 10). The men’s and women’s Mountain West tournaments return to the Thomas & Mack Center from Monday to March 10.
After the conclusion of the WCC, the men’s and women’s Western Athletic Conference tournaments will be at Orleans Arena from Wednesday to March 10.
Below are schedules, times, TV and tickets information for the seven conference tournaments:
■ Men’s WCC tournament at Orleans Arena
Friday
First round: No. 8 Loyola Marymount vs. No. 9 Portland, 6 p.m. (SPEC SN/NBCS CA/ROOT NW/ATT RM/TheW.tv)
First round: No. 7 Santa Clara vs. No. 10 Pepperdine, 8 p.m. (SPEC SN/NBCS CA/ROOT NW/ATT RM/TheW.tv)
Saturday
Quarterfinal: No. 3 BYU vs. No. 6 San Diego, 1 p.m. (SPEC SN/NBCS CA/ROOT NW/ATT RM/TheW.tv)
Quarterfinal: No. 4 San Francisco vs. No. 5 Pacific, 3 p.m. (SPEC SN/NBCS CA/ROOT NW/ATT RM/TheW.tv)
Quarterfinal: No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 8/9, 7 p.m. (ESPN2/WatchESPN)
Quarterfinal: No. 2 Saint Mary’s vs. No. 7/10, 9 p.m. (ESPN2/WatchESPN)
Monday
Semifinal 1: Game 4 vs. Game 5, 6 p.m. (ESPN/WatchESPN)
Semifinal 2: Game 3. vs. Game 6, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN2/WatchESPN)
Tuesday
Championship game, 6 p.m. (ESPN/WatchESPN)
■ Women’s WCC tournament at Orleans Arena
Thursday
First round: No. 8 Pepperdine vs. No. 9 Santa Clara, Noon (TheW.tv)
First round: No. 7 Pacific vs. No. 10 Portland, 2 p.m. (TheW.tv)
Quarterfinal: No. 3 BYU vs. No. 6 San Diego, 6 p.m. (TheW.tv)
Quarterfinal: No. 4 Loyola Marymount vs. No. 5 San Francisco, 8 p.m. (TheW.tv)
Friday
Quarterfinal: No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 8/9, Noon (TheW.tv)
Quarterfinal: No. 2 Saint Mary’s vs. No. 7/10, 2 p.m. (TheW.tv)
Monday
Semifinal 1: Game 4 vs. Game 5, Noon (TheW.tv)
Semifinal 2: Game 3 vs. Game 6, 2 p.m. (TheW.tv)
Tuesday
Championship game, 1 p.m. (ESPNU/WatchESPN)
■ Pac-12 men’s tournament at T-Mobile Arena
Wednesday
First round: No. 9 vs. No. 8, Noon (Pac-12 Network)
First round: No. 12 vs. No. 5, 2:30 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)
First round: No. 10 vs. No. 7, 6 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)
First round: No. 6 vs. No. 11, 8:30 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)
March 8
Quarterfinal: No. 1 vs. No. 8/9, Noon (Pac-12 Network)
Quarterfinal: No. 4 vs. No. 5/12, 2:30 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)
Quarterfinal: No. 2 vs. No. 7/10, 6 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)
Quarterfinal: No. 3 vs. 6/11, 8:30 p.m. (FS1)
March 9
Semifinal 1: Game 5 vs. Game 6, 6 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)
Semifinal 2: Game 7 vs. Game 8, 8:30 p.m. (FS1)
March 10
Championship game, 7 p.m. (FS1)
■ Men’s Mountain West tournament at Thomas & Mack Center
Wednesday
First round: No. 8 vs. No. 9, 11 a.m. (TheMW.com)
First round: No. 7 vs. No. 10, 1:30 p.m. (TheMW.com)
First round: No. 6 vs. No. 11, 4 p.m. (TheMW.com)
March 8
Quarterfinal: No. 1 vs. No. 8/9, Noon (CBS Sports Network)
Quarterfinal: No. 4 vs. No. 5, 2:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
Quarterfinal: No. 2 vs. No. 7/10, 6 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
Quarterfinal: No. 3 vs. No. 6/11, 8:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
March 9
Semifinal 1: Game 4 vs. Game 5, 6 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
Semifinal 2: Game 6 vs. Game 7, 8:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
March 10
Championship game, 3 p.m. (CBS)
■ Women’s Mountain West tournament at Thomas & Mack Center
Monday
First round: No. 8 vs. No. 9, 2 p.m. (TheMW.com)
First round: No. 7 vs. No. 10, 4:30 p.m. (TheMW.com)
First round: No. 6 vs. No. 11, 7 p.m. (TheMW.com)
Tuesday
Quarterfinal: No. 1 vs. No. 8/9, Noon (TheMW.com)
Quarterfinal: No. 4 vs. No 5, 2:30 p.m. (TheMW.com)
Quarterfinal: No. 2 vs. No. 7/10, 6 p.m. (TheMW.com)
Quarterfinal: No. 3 vs. No. 6/11, 8:30 p.m. (TheMW.com)
Wednesday
Semifinal 1: Game 4 vs. Game 5, 6:30 p.m. (TheMW.com)
Semifinal 2: Game 6 vs. Game 7, 9 p.m. (TheMW.com)
March 9
Championship game, Noon (TheMW.com)
■ Men’s WAC tournament at Orleans Arena
March 8
Quarterfinal: No. 3 vs. No. 6, Noon (ESPN3)
Quarterfinal: No. 2 vs. No. 7, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN3)
Quarterfinal: No. 1 vs. No. 8, 6 p.m. (ESPN3)
Quarterfinal: No. 4 vs. No. 5, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN3)
March 9
Semifinal 1: Game 1 vs. Game 2, 6 p.m. (ESPN3)
Semifinal 2: Game 3 vs. Game 4, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN3)
March 10
Championship game, 7 p.m. (ESPNU)
■ Women’s WAC tournament at Orleans Arena
Wednesday
Quarterfinal: No. 3 vs. No. 6, Noon (ESPN3)
Quarterfinal: No. 2 vs. No. 7, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN3)
Quarterfinal: No. 1 vs. No. 8, 6 p.m. (ESPN3)
Quarterfinal: No. 4 vs. No. 5, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN3)
March 9
Semifinal 1: Game 1 vs. Game 2, Noon (ESPN3)
Semifinal 2: Game 3 vs. Game 4, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN3)
March 10
Championship game, 2 p.m. (ESPN3)
■ Tickets
WCC: Orleansarena.com; men’s two-day package at ticketmaster.com (Starting at $175)
Pac-12: Axs.com
MW: UNLVtickets.com
WAC: Orleansarena.com
Contact Gilbert Manzano at gmanzano@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GManzano24 on Twitter.