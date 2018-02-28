Here’s the schedule for all the Vegas Madness tournaments

It’s that time of year again when college basketball takes over Las Vegas for March.

Gonzaga center Przemek Karnowski (24) walks with the net after defeating St. Mary's 74-56 in the West Coast Conference basketball championship game at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 7, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Gonzaga head coach Mark Few jokes with his players after the team defeated St. Mary's 74-56 in the West Coast Conference basketball championship game at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 7, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Gonzaga players, along with head coach Mark Few, after defeating St. Mary's 74-56 in the West Coast Conference basketball championship game at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 7, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Gonzaga center Przemek Karnowski (24) holds up the trophy while celebrating with teammates after defeating St. Mary's 74-56 in the West Coast Conference basketball championship game at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 7, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Gonzaga players celebrate after defeating St. Mary's 74-56 in the West Coast Conference basketball championship game at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 7, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Gonzaga guard Josh Perkins (13) celebrates with teammates after defeating St. Mary's 74-56 in the West Coast Conference basketball championship game at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 7, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Gonzaga players celebrate after defeating St. Mary's 74-56 in the West Coast Conference basketball championship game at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 7, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Gonzaga fans cheer during the West Coast Conference basketball championship game against St. Mary's at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 7, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

St. Mary's head coach Randy Bennett looks on during the West Coast Conference basketball championship game against Gonzaga at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 7, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Gonzaga players, from left, Killian Tillie (33), Przemek Karnowski (24), Nigel Williams-Goss (5) and Josh Perkins (13) huddle during the West Coast Conference basketball championship game against St. Mary's at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 7, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Gonzaga mascot Spike the bulldog during the West Coast Conference basketball championship game against St. Mary's at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 7, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Gonzaga forward Rui Hachimura (21) cuts down the net during the West Coast Conference basketball championship game at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 7, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The West Coast Conference tournaments are back in Las Vegas for the 10th consecutive season. And surprise, surprise, Gonzaga and Saint Mary’s are the top two seeds in the men’s and women’s brackets.

The WCC women open Vegas Madness on Thursday at Orleans Arena. The WCC men begin play Friday.

The men’s Pac-12 tournament will call T-Mobile Arena home for the second straight year (Wednesday to March 10). The men’s and women’s Mountain West tournaments return to the Thomas & Mack Center from Monday to March 10.

After the conclusion of the WCC, the men’s and women’s Western Athletic Conference tournaments will be at Orleans Arena from Wednesday to March 10.

Below are schedules, times, TV and tickets information for the seven conference tournaments:

■ Men’s WCC tournament at Orleans Arena

Friday

First round: No. 8 Loyola Marymount vs. No. 9 Portland, 6 p.m. (SPEC SN/NBCS CA/ROOT NW/ATT RM/TheW.tv)

First round: No. 7 Santa Clara vs. No. 10 Pepperdine, 8 p.m. (SPEC SN/NBCS CA/ROOT NW/ATT RM/TheW.tv)

Saturday

Quarterfinal: No. 3 BYU vs. No. 6 San Diego, 1 p.m. (SPEC SN/NBCS CA/ROOT NW/ATT RM/TheW.tv)

Quarterfinal: No. 4 San Francisco vs. No. 5 Pacific, 3 p.m. (SPEC SN/NBCS CA/ROOT NW/ATT RM/TheW.tv)

Quarterfinal: No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 8/9, 7 p.m. (ESPN2/WatchESPN)

Quarterfinal: No. 2 Saint Mary’s vs. No. 7/10, 9 p.m. (ESPN2/WatchESPN)

Monday

Semifinal 1: Game 4 vs. Game 5, 6 p.m. (ESPN/WatchESPN)

Semifinal 2: Game 3. vs. Game 6, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN2/WatchESPN)

Tuesday

Championship game, 6 p.m. (ESPN/WatchESPN)

■ Women’s WCC tournament at Orleans Arena

Thursday

First round: No. 8 Pepperdine vs. No. 9 Santa Clara, Noon (TheW.tv)

First round: No. 7 Pacific vs. No. 10 Portland, 2 p.m. (TheW.tv)

Quarterfinal: No. 3 BYU vs. No. 6 San Diego, 6 p.m. (TheW.tv)

Quarterfinal: No. 4 Loyola Marymount vs. No. 5 San Francisco, 8 p.m. (TheW.tv)

Friday

Quarterfinal: No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 8/9, Noon (TheW.tv)

Quarterfinal: No. 2 Saint Mary’s vs. No. 7/10, 2 p.m. (TheW.tv)

Monday

Semifinal 1: Game 4 vs. Game 5, Noon (TheW.tv)

Semifinal 2: Game 3 vs. Game 6, 2 p.m. (TheW.tv)

Tuesday

Championship game, 1 p.m. (ESPNU/WatchESPN)

■ Pac-12 men’s tournament at T-Mobile Arena

Wednesday

First round: No. 9 vs. No. 8, Noon (Pac-12 Network)

First round: No. 12 vs. No. 5, 2:30 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

First round: No. 10 vs. No. 7, 6 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

First round: No. 6 vs. No. 11, 8:30 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

March 8

Quarterfinal: No. 1 vs. No. 8/9, Noon (Pac-12 Network)

Quarterfinal: No. 4 vs. No. 5/12, 2:30 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

Quarterfinal: No. 2 vs. No. 7/10, 6 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

Quarterfinal: No. 3 vs. 6/11, 8:30 p.m. (FS1)

March 9

Semifinal 1: Game 5 vs. Game 6, 6 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

Semifinal 2: Game 7 vs. Game 8, 8:30 p.m. (FS1)

March 10

Championship game, 7 p.m. (FS1)

■ Men’s Mountain West tournament at Thomas & Mack Center

Wednesday

First round: No. 8 vs. No. 9, 11 a.m. (TheMW.com)

First round: No. 7 vs. No. 10, 1:30 p.m. (TheMW.com)

First round: No. 6 vs. No. 11, 4 p.m. (TheMW.com)

March 8

Quarterfinal: No. 1 vs. No. 8/9, Noon (CBS Sports Network)

Quarterfinal: No. 4 vs. No. 5, 2:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

Quarterfinal: No. 2 vs. No. 7/10, 6 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

Quarterfinal: No. 3 vs. No. 6/11, 8:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

March 9

Semifinal 1: Game 4 vs. Game 5, 6 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

Semifinal 2: Game 6 vs. Game 7, 8:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

March 10

Championship game, 3 p.m. (CBS)

■ Women’s Mountain West tournament at Thomas & Mack Center

Monday

First round: No. 8 vs. No. 9, 2 p.m. (TheMW.com)

First round: No. 7 vs. No. 10, 4:30 p.m. (TheMW.com)

First round: No. 6 vs. No. 11, 7 p.m. (TheMW.com)

Tuesday

Quarterfinal: No. 1 vs. No. 8/9, Noon (TheMW.com)

Quarterfinal: No. 4 vs. No 5, 2:30 p.m. (TheMW.com)

Quarterfinal: No. 2 vs. No. 7/10, 6 p.m. (TheMW.com)

Quarterfinal: No. 3 vs. No. 6/11, 8:30 p.m. (TheMW.com)

Wednesday

Semifinal 1: Game 4 vs. Game 5, 6:30 p.m. (TheMW.com)

Semifinal 2: Game 6 vs. Game 7, 9 p.m. (TheMW.com)

March 9

Championship game, Noon (TheMW.com)

■ Men’s WAC tournament at Orleans Arena

March 8

Quarterfinal: No. 3 vs. No. 6, Noon (ESPN3)

Quarterfinal: No. 2 vs. No. 7, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN3)

Quarterfinal: No. 1 vs. No. 8, 6 p.m. (ESPN3)

Quarterfinal: No. 4 vs. No. 5, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN3)

March 9

Semifinal 1: Game 1 vs. Game 2, 6 p.m. (ESPN3)

Semifinal 2: Game 3 vs. Game 4, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN3)

March 10

Championship game, 7 p.m. (ESPNU)

■ Women’s WAC tournament at Orleans Arena

Wednesday

Quarterfinal: No. 3 vs. No. 6, Noon (ESPN3)

Quarterfinal: No. 2 vs. No. 7, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN3)

Quarterfinal: No. 1 vs. No. 8, 6 p.m. (ESPN3)

Quarterfinal: No. 4 vs. No. 5, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN3)

March 9

Semifinal 1: Game 1 vs. Game 2, Noon (ESPN3)

Semifinal 2: Game 3 vs. Game 4, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN3)

March 10

Championship game, 2 p.m. (ESPN3)

■ Tickets

WCC: Orleansarena.com; men’s two-day package at ticketmaster.com (Starting at $175)

Pac-12: Axs.com

MW: UNLVtickets.com

WAC: Orleansarena.com

Contact Gilbert Manzano at gmanzano@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GManzano24 on Twitter.