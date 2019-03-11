Stanford knocks off Oregon to win Pac-12 championship

The Stanford Cardinals celebrate after defeating the Oregon Ducks during a NCAA college basketball game in the final of the Pac-12 women's tournament at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, March 10, 2019. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @carolinebrehman

Stanford Cardinal forward Alanna Smith (11) walks around with the leftover cut basketball net while celebrating after defeating the Oregon Ducks during a NCAA college basketball game in the final of the Pac-12 women's tournament at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, March 10, 2019. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @carolinebrehman

The Stanford Cardinals take a selfie while celebrating after defeating the Oregon Ducks during a NCAA college basketball game in the final of the Pac-12 women's tournament at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, March 10, 2019. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @carolinebrehman

Stanford Cardinal forward Nadia Fingall (4) hugs Associate Head Coach Kate Paye during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Pac-12 women's tournament at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, March 10, 2019. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @carolinebrehman

Stanford Cardinal forward Nadia Fingall (4), right, cries while hugging Stanford Cardinal forward Alyssa Jerome (10) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Pac-12 women's tournament at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, March 10, 2019. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @carolinebrehman

Stanford Cardinal forward Alyssa Jerome (10), Stanford Cardinal forward Nadia Fingall (4) and Stanford Cardinal forward Estella Moschkau (20) hug while celebrating after defeating the Oregon Ducks during a NCAA college basketball game in the final of the Pac-12 women's tournament at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, March 10, 2019. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @carolinebrehman

Stanford Cardinal forward Estella Moschkau (20) hugs a teammate while celebrating after defeating the Oregon Ducks during a NCAA college basketball game in the final of the Pac-12 women's tournament at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, March 10, 2019. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @carolinebrehman

Oregon Ducks guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) drives past Stanford Cardinal forward Alanna Smith (11) and Stanford Cardinal forward Maya Dodson (15) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Pac-12 women's tournament at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, March 10, 2019. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @carolinebrehman

Oregon Ducks guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) looks to pass the ball while being guarded by Stanford Cardinal guard Anna Wilson (3) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Pac-12 women's tournament at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, March 10, 2019. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @carolinebrehman

Stanford Cardinal forward Alanna Smith (11) knocks the ball out of the hands of Oregon Ducks forward Satou Sabally (0) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Pac-12 women's tournament at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, March 10, 2019. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @carolinebrehman

Stanford Cardinal center Shannon Coffee (2) knocks the ball out of the hands of Oregon Ducks forward Ruthy Hebard (24) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Pac-12 women's tournament at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, March 10, 2019. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @carolinebrehman

Oregon Ducks forward Ruthy Hebard (24) drives past Stanford Cardinal center Shannon Coffee (2) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Pac-12 women's tournament at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, March 10, 2019. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @carolinebrehman

Stanford Cardinal forward Alanna Smith (11) gets the ball knocked out of her hand by Oregon Ducks guard Maite Cazorla (5) as Oregon Ducks guard Maite Cazorla (5) stands behind during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Pac-12 women's tournament at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, March 10, 2019. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @carolinebrehman

Stanford Cardinal forward Alanna Smith (11) drives past Oregon Ducks forward Erin Boley (21) as Oregon Ducks forward Ruthy Hebard (24) reaches for the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Pac-12 women's tournament at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, March 10, 2019. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @carolinebrehman

Stanford sophomore guard Kiana Williams gathered her teammates near halfcourt Sunday night and implored them to secure one final defensive stop of Oregon in the final minute.

Try two. Or three. Or four more stops.

For one more Pac-12 tournament title.

The Cardinal, which finished second in the league during regular season, embarked on a 16-3 run over the final five minutes to cement a 64-57 win over the regular-season champion Ducks — and the 13th conference tournament title in program history.

Stanford players celebrated afterward on the playing surface at MGM Grand Garden Arena with friends and family, and cut the nets from the baskets before returning to their locker room for more celebration.

They arrived in Las Vegas as the conference runner-up during a rigorous two-month regular season.

They depart as the conference tournament champions and national championship contenders after a stellar three-day showing.

“I’m just really proud and really happy for these women,” Cardinal coach Tara VanDerveer said. “I don’t look at it like ‘Oh, it’s just another trophy,’ or anything like that. It’s just another great memory.”

The No. 6 Ducks (29-4) and and No. 7 Cardinal (28-4) figure to contend in the NCAA Tournament after jostling for two months in the Pac-12, which featured five ranked teams by season’s end.

Stanford surged to an 8-0 advantage Sunday and led the majority of the first three quarters, though the Ducks flipped the script in the second half by spreading the floor for star guard Sabrina Ionescu.

The 5-foot-11-inch junior point guard orchestrated their pick-and-roll offense to perfection and propelled them to a 51-48 lead by making a jumper with 5:39 to play in the fourth quarter.

But the tournament’s most outstanding player, Alanna Smith, countered with a game-tying 3-pointer, guard DiJonai Carrington scored twice in a row and Stanford’s defense forced stop after stop after stop.

Just like Williams wanted.

“We were just saying four minutes, two minutes at a time. One minute at a time. One possession at a time,” Williams said. “So credit my teammates for locking in.”

Smith finished with 20 points and 14 rebounds, and wore one of the nets during the postgame press conference. Carrington added 22 points and nine rebounds and Williams scored 13, including a crucial 3-pointer in the final 90 seconds.

Ionescu led the Ducks with 27 points, 12 rebounds and five assists.

“Well, this is an NCAA Tournament game. This is an Elite Eight, Final Four, kind of game,” Oregon coach Kelly Graves. “Both teams are certainly capable of getting there.”

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.