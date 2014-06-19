Bear wanders by ballpark, halts baseball game

A curious bear caused a momentarily delay in an American Legion baseball game this week in Alaska’s capital. The black bear was captured by still and video cameras walking along the outfield fence Sunday during a game between Juneau and West Anchorage.

(Archipelago Webcasting/YouTube)

Black bears are common in Juneau. The Juneau Empire reports officials stopped the game for a bit to allow the Anchorage players to take in the experience. Bears normally walk along a bear trail that goes along the outfield fence and then cuts into the woods after right field.

This bear didn’t get a free lunch like last year. During a soccer camp, a bear walked down the middle of the field and proceeded to the stands, where it ate several sack lunches intended for players.