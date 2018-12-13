2018 college football bowl betting trends — Week 1

Fresno State Bulldogs head coach Jeff Tedford looks at players after a play against the UNLV Rebels during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Fresno State coach Jeff Tedford adjusts his headphones during the first half of an NCAA college football game against New Mexico in Albuquerque, N.M., Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)

Fresno State head coach Jeff Tedford in the second half against Boise State in an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, in Boise, Idaho. Boise State won 24-17 over Fresno State. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)

Saturday

Arizona State vs. Fresno State (-5, 54½), Las Vegas Bowl: Arizona State is 3-3 ATS away from Tempe this season but 5-2 ATS as an underdog. The Sundevils are on a 1-3 spread skid in bowls. Fresno State is 19-6-2 ATS since Jeff Tedford arrived last year, including 9-4 this season. The Bulldogs also are on an 11-2-2 cover streak on the road. Edge: Fresno State.

North Texas vs. Utah State (-7½, 68), New Mexico Bowl: The Mean Green closed the season dropping their last five games and going 1-7 against the spread. The Aggies went 8-3-1 ATS this season, but they’ve failed to cover their last two games. Edge: Utah State.

Tulane (-3½, 59) vs. Louisiana-Lafayette, Cure Orlando Bowl: The Green Wave failed to cover their last three games and five of their past seven. Tulane also is on an 0-5 ATS skid as a favorite. The Ragin’ Cajuns roared down the stretch with eight covers in their last 10 games. They’re also on a 5-1 ATS run as underdogs. Lafayette has won and covered four of its last five bowl games. Edge: Louisiana-Lafayette.

Eastern Michigan vs. Georgia Southern (-3, 48), Camellia Bowl: Eastern Michigan is on an 18-3-1 ATS run as an underdog, including 4-1 ATS this season. The Eagles also are 16-3 ATS in their last 19 games away from home. Georgia Southern is 9-3 ATS this season. Edge: Eastern Michigan.

Middle Tennessee State vs. Appalachian State (-7, 48), New Orleans Bowl: The Blue Raiders won the Camellia Bowl last season but are on a 1-4 spread skid in bowls. They did cover five of their last six games this season and their past four as underdogs. Appalachian State is on a 2-3-2 ATS skid this season but has won its last three bowls while going 2-1 ATS. Edge: Slight to Middle Tennessee State.

Tuesday

Northern Illinois vs. Alabama-Birmingham (-2½, 43), Boca Raton Bowl: Northern Illinois has lost its last five bowls while going 0-5 ATS. UAB is 9-4 ATS this season and 17-8-1 ATS since resuming football in 2017, but it’s 7-7 ATS away from home. Edge: UAB.

Wednesday

Ohio (-3, 54) vs. San Diego State, Frisco Bowl: San Diego State is 3–8 ATS this season but 3-0 ATS as an underdog and 0-8 ATS as chalk. The Aztecs are on a 6-0 cover run as underdogs overall. Ohio coach Frank Solich is 4-2 ATS in his last six bowls but 1-2 ATS as chalk away from home this season. Edge: Slight to San Diego State.

Thursday

Marshall (-2½, 55) at South Florida, Gasparilla Bowl: The Thundering Herd have won and covered their last six bowl games since 2009, going 5-0 ATS under coach Doc Holliday. Marshall is riding an 8-5 cover run on the road, but it has failed to cover its last three away games. Marshall also is on an 11-5 over streak. The Bulls are on a five-game losing streak and 6-12 spread slide. They’re also 1-5 ATS this season at Raymond James Stadium. Edge: Marshall.

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet. He provides the Review-Journal with college football tech notes and trends.