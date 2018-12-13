2018 college football bowl betting trends — Week 1

Saturday
Arizona State vs. Fresno State (-5, 54½), Las Vegas Bowl: Arizona State is 3-3 ATS away from Tempe this season but 5-2 ATS as an underdog. The Sundevils are on a 1-3 spread skid in bowls. Fresno State is 19-6-2 ATS since Jeff Tedford arrived last year, including 9-4 this season. The Bulldogs also are on an 11-2-2 cover streak on the road. Edge: Fresno State.
North Texas vs. Utah State (-7½, 68), New Mexico Bowl: The Mean Green closed the season dropping their last five games and going 1-7 against the spread. The Aggies went 8-3-1 ATS this season, but they’ve failed to cover their last two games. Edge: Utah State.
Tulane (-3½, 59) vs. Louisiana-Lafayette, Cure Orlando Bowl: The Green Wave failed to cover their last three games and five of their past seven. Tulane also is on an 0-5 ATS skid as a favorite. The Ragin’ Cajuns roared down the stretch with eight covers in their last 10 games. They’re also on a 5-1 ATS run as underdogs. Lafayette has won and covered four of its last five bowl games. Edge: Louisiana-Lafayette.
Eastern Michigan vs. Georgia Southern (-3, 48), Camellia Bowl: Eastern Michigan is on an 18-3-1 ATS run as an underdog, including 4-1 ATS this season. The Eagles also are 16-3 ATS in their last 19 games away from home. Georgia Southern is 9-3 ATS this season. Edge: Eastern Michigan.
Middle Tennessee State vs. Appalachian State (-7, 48), New Orleans Bowl: The Blue Raiders won the Camellia Bowl last season but are on a 1-4 spread skid in bowls. They did cover five of their last six games this season and their past four as underdogs. Appalachian State is on a 2-3-2 ATS skid this season but has won its last three bowls while going 2-1 ATS. Edge: Slight to Middle Tennessee State.
Tuesday
Northern Illinois vs. Alabama-Birmingham (-2½, 43), Boca Raton Bowl: Northern Illinois has lost its last five bowls while going 0-5 ATS. UAB is 9-4 ATS this season and 17-8-1 ATS since resuming football in 2017, but it’s 7-7 ATS away from home. Edge: UAB.
Wednesday
Ohio (-3, 54) vs. San Diego State, Frisco Bowl: San Diego State is 3–8 ATS this season but 3-0 ATS as an underdog and 0-8 ATS as chalk. The Aztecs are on a 6-0 cover run as underdogs overall. Ohio coach Frank Solich is 4-2 ATS in his last six bowls but 1-2 ATS as chalk away from home this season. Edge: Slight to San Diego State.
Thursday
Marshall (-2½, 55) at South Florida, Gasparilla Bowl: The Thundering Herd have won and covered their last six bowl games since 2009, going 5-0 ATS under coach Doc Holliday. Marshall is riding an 8-5 cover run on the road, but it has failed to cover its last three away games. Marshall also is on an 11-5 over streak. The Bulls are on a five-game losing streak and 6-12 spread slide. They’re also 1-5 ATS this season at Raymond James Stadium. Edge: Marshall.
Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet. He provides the Review-Journal with college football tech notes and trends.