A look at Day 9 of the World Series of Poker

Abe Mosseri, right, celebrates after ousting Daniel Negreanu and winning the $10,000 Omaha Hi-Lo 8 or Better at the World Series of Poker on Wednesday, June 7, 2017. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Here’s what to expect today at the World Series of Poker.

Thursday’s schedule:

11 a.m. — $1,500 Six-handed No-limit Hold ’em (3-day event)

Noon — $1,500 No-limit Hold ’em (Final table)

Noon — $1,500 H.O.R.S.E. (Day 2)

Noon — $10,000 Heads-up No-limit Hold ’em Championship (Day 2)

2 p.m. — $1,500 No-limit 2-7 Draw Lowball (Final table)

3 p.m. — $10,000 Dealers Choice/Six-Handed Championship (3-day event)

Players to watch:

— The round of 32 for the $10,000 buy-in Heads-up No-limit Hold ’em Championship is stacked with stars, including eight-time bracelet winner Erik Seidel, five-time bracelet winner Jason Mercier, and former Main Event champions Joe Cada, Ryan Riess and Joe McKeehen.

— Australian Melissa Gillett has a massive chip lead with 23 players left in the $1,500 buy-in No-limit Hold ’em event, as she looks to join Liv Boeree as female bracelet winners at this year’s WSOP.

Two-time bracelet winner David Pham, and Las Vegas resident Phil Collins, who was fifth in the 2011 Main Event, also remain in the field.

— Professional poker player and media personality Bernard Lee sits atop the chip count with six players remaining in the $1,500 No-limit 2-7 Lowball Draw event. Lee owns a WSOP Circuit ring and has more than $1 million in lifetime WSOP earnings.

Frank Kassela, a two-time bracelet winner, and Matt Waxman, another former bracelet winner, aren’t far behind.

— Great Britain’s Adam Dickson opens Day 2 of the $1,500 buy-in H.O.R.S.E. tournament with almost twice as many chips as his nearest competitor. Two-time bracelet winner Brandon Shack-Harris also started strong and is one of the 175 remaining players.

Wednesday’s highlights:

— Abe Mosseri, a professional poker player residing in Longboat Key, Florida, won the $10,000 buy-in Omaha Hi-Low/8 or Better Championship ($388,795) for his second career bracelet. Daniel Negreanu finished second, missing out on his seventh bracelet.

— Thomas Pomponio of Manahawkin, New Jersey, won the $565 buy-in “Colossus” No-limit Hold ’em event for $1 million and his first career bracelet.

— David Bach, a professional poker player from Athens, Georgia, won the $1,500 buy-in Dealers Choice/Six-Handed event ($119,399) for his second career bracelet. Bach now has more than $2.8 million in career WSOP earnings.

— Professional poker players Nipun Java and Aditya Sushant won the $1,000 buy-in Tag Team No-limit Hold’em event ($150,637) to become the first Indian-born players to win a bracelet.

Sushant closed out the tournament in dramatic fashion, calling an all-in bet with ace-eight against Pablo Mariz’s holding of king-queen. The flop came with two queens, but the board ran out with consecutive aces to give Sushant the winning full house.

Quotable:

“Amazing. Amazing feeling. I’m so happy I was with a fellow Indian. We won something. This was a last-minute call for us to team up. I had another teammate drop out because he couldn’t wake up on time. Otherwise, we wouldn’t be a team, and who knows what would’ve happened. It was destiny. Meant to be.” — Java, on winning the Tag Team event.