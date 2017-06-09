A weekend look at the World Series of Poker

Abe Mosseri holds a World Series of Poker bracelet, his second, after winning the $10,000 Omaha Hi-Lo 8 or Better at the World Series of Poker on Wednesday, June 7, 2017. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Here’s what to expect this weekend at the World Series of Poker.

Friday’s schedule:

11 a.m. — $565 Pot-limit Omaha Flight A (3-day event)

Noon — $1,500 H.O.R.S.E. (Final table)

Noon — $10,000 Heads-up No-limit Hold ’em Championship (Final day)

Noon — $1,500 Six-handed No-limit Hold ’em (Day 2)

2 p.m. — $10,000 Dealer Choice/Six-handed Championship (Day 2)

4 p.m. — $565 Pot-limit Omaha Flight B (3-day event)

7 p.m. — $365 “The Giant” No-limit Hold ’em (Weekly Day 1 flights)

Saturday’s schedule:

10 a.m. — $1,500 “Millionaire Maker” No-limit Hold ’em Flight A (5-day event)

Noon — $1,500 Six-handed No-limit Hold ’em (Final table)

2 p.m. — $10,000 Dealer Choice/Six-handed Championship (Final table)

2 p.m. — $565 Pot-limit Omaha (Day 2)

3 p.m. — $1,500 Eight-Game Mix/Six-handed (3-day event)

Sunday’s schedule:

10 a.m. — $1,500 “Millionaire Maker” No-limit Hold ’em Flight B (5-day event)

2 p.m. — $565 Pot-limit Omaha (Final table)

2 p.m. — $1,500 Eight-Game Mix/Six-handed (Day 2)

3 p.m. — $10,000 No-limit 2-7 Draw Lowball Championship (3-day event)

Players to watch:

— John Smith advanced to the semifinals of the $10,000 buy-in Heads-up No-limit Hold ’em Championship for the second consecutive year and will look to improve on his second-place finish in 2016. Smith, who meets 2013 Main Event champion Ryan Riess, was 11th in this event in 2014.

In the other semifinal, Great Britain’s Charlie Carrel meets Adrian Mateos of Spain in a battle of young European phenoms.

— Mixed-game specialist Ray Dehkharghani of Leawood, Kansas, has the lead in the $10,000 buy-in Dealers Choice/Six-handed event with 102 players left.

Other notables still alive include: Jon Turner, Mike Matusow, Todd Brunson and Daniel Negreanu.

— Kyle Loman leads the way in the $1,500 buy-in H.O.R.S.E. event with 18 players remaining. A number of former bracelet winners are still standing, including Max Pescatori, David “Bakes” Baker, David Singer, Richard Ashby and Brandon Shack-Harris.

— Professional poker player Matt Berkey of Las Vegas returns for the second day of the $1,500 Six-handed No-limit Hold ’em event with one of the largest stacks in the field. Dustin Bush owns the overall lead with 263 of the 1,748 entrants remaining.

Thursday’s highlights:

— David “Dragon” Pham of Cerritos, California, won the $1,500 buy-in No-limit Hold’em event ($391,960) for his third career bracelet. Pham now has more than $2.2 million in career WSOP earnings.

— Frank Kassela of Las Vegas won the $1,500 buy-in No-limit 2-7 Lowball Draw event ($89,151) for his third career bracelet. Bernard Lee finished second.

Quotable:

“Generally speaking, when it comes down to being a recreational player, I consider myself one of the best recreational players in the world. I have no idea what I could do if I hopped on that train and played all year long, but I’m sure I’d have a lot more tournament success than just showing up here six weeks every summer.” — Kassela, on his latest WSOP win.