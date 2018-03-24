Betting

Bettors banking on Elite Eight favorites in NCAA tournament

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 24, 2018 - 1:38 pm
 

Underdogs have gone 13-3 against the spread with nine outright wins over the last three days of the NCAA Tournament, going 7-1 ATS on Sunday and 3-1 ATS on both Thursday and Friday.

“Hopefully it keeps going because we’ve got nothing but favorite money so far (on the Elite Eight),” Stratosphere sports book director Ed Malinowski said Saturday morning.

Kansas State vs. Loyola-Chicago, 3:09 p.m.

Opening line: Kansas State -1

Current line: Kansas State -1/-1.5

The action has been light so far on Saturday’s opener between Loyola-Chicago and Kansas State. The Wildcats were favored by as many as 2 points before money on the underdog moved the number to -1 at every place except the Stratosphere, where it’s holding steady at -1.5.

“We’re a little high on Kansas State,” Malinowski said. “We had some action last week from a group of guys on Kansas State to win the region and make it to the Final Four. We’re rooting against them today.”

Michigan vs. Florida State, 5:49 p.m.

Opening line: Michigan -4.5

Current line: Michigan -4/-3.5

“We’re seeing more Michigan money at 4 and 3½,” Malinowski said. “We’re staying at 4 as more people have been riding Michigan.”

Best bet

Handicapper and ESPN 1100 radio host Bernie Fratto has been riding the Wolverines and is sticking with them on Saturday.

“I do think they’re going to win today. Now that they’ve had their survive-and-advance game like UConn had against St. Joe’s a couple years ago,” said Fratto (BernieFratto.com). “They’ve found their offense and Florida State won’t be able to keep up offensively and I think Michigan will cover, too.”

