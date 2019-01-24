Boyd Gaming moves Patriots to 3-point Super Bowl favorites

The Super Bowl total is down to 57 at several Las Vegas sports books after being as high as 59, and Caesars Entertainment sports book risk manager Jeff Davis said it looks like the sharp money has come into play.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates with tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) during the second half of the AFC Championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Boyd Gaming became the second Las Vegas sports book to bump the Patriots up to 3-point favorites in the Super Bowl at 9 a.m. Thursday morning.

But Boyd Gaming sports book director Bob Scucci said Thursday afternoon that he hadn’t taken any significant action on the Rams at plus 3 (-120). New England is minus 3 (even).

“At least right now, it looks like the public and the sharp guys seem to be on the same side. That’s never really good for us,” Scucci said. “Having said that, 80 to 90 percent of the bets on the Super Bowl usually come in on the last couple of days.”

Boyd Gaming opened the Rams as 1-point favorites Sunday night before quickly moving the line to Patriots minus 2½.

“The money and the ticket count is just so lopsided since we opened,” Scucci said. “It’s just been all Patriots.”

The South Point was the first book to move to 3 on Tuesday, but went back to 2½ after only 17 minutes, during which it took six figures in wagers on the Rams, who were available at minus 110.

“That might be the difference,” Scucci said. “We’re at 3, even money. People are going to wait to bet the Rams until maybe they get 3 flat or at even better.

“It’ll even out some but ultimately I think we’re going to need the Rams. I don’t see the public completely flip flopping.”

The total is down to 57 at several sports, including Caesars Entertainment, after being as high as 59.

“The under seems like it’s the sharp side,” Caesars risk manager Jeff Davis said.

