Dustin Johnson opens as 10-1 favorite to win British Open

Dustin Johnson has dealt with some major issues this year.

He missed the Masters after injuring his back falling down stairs on the eve of the iconic tournament and he missed the cut at the U.S. Open on Friday after flailing in the fescue at Erin Hills.

Despite his missteps, Johnson remains the world’s top-ranked golfer and the odds-on favorite to win the British Open — which will take place July 20-23 at Royal Birkdale Golf Club in Southport, England.

Johnson opened as the 10-1 favorite at the Westgate sports book to win the year’s third major. Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth are each listed at 12-1 and Jason Day and 2017 Masters champion Sergio Garcia are each 15-1.

McIlroy and Day also missed the cut at the U.S. Open, where 30-1 long shot Brooks Koepka won after shooting 16 under.

“It’s just so tough for these guys. The talent goes so deep in golf now. So many guys are capable of winning,” Westgate sports book manager Jeff Sherman said. “In past British Opens, we’ve seen Ben Curtis and Todd Hamilton win and those guys were 500-1. The weather forecast and elements work against you. There’s a big luck element.”

Henrik Stenson won the 2016 British Open at Royal Troon after outlasting Phil Mickelson in one of the most dramatic final-round duels in major championship history. Stenson, who closed at 25-1 odds, shot an 8-under 63 to tie Johnny Miller’s mark for the lowest final round in a major. Mickelson, who went off at 30-1, fired a bogey-free 6-under 65 in the final round and still lost by three shots.

Here are the odds on the top 55 players to win the British Open:

Dustin Johnson; 10-1

Rory McIlroy; 12-1

Jordan Spieth; 12-1

Jason Day; 15-1

Sergio Garcia; 15-1

Rickie Fowler; 20-1

Hideki Matsuyama; 20-1

Jon Rahm; 20-1

Henrik Stenson; 20-1

Justin Rose; 20-1

Adam Scott; 25-1

Brooks Koepka; 25-1

Justin Thomas; 30-1

Phil Mickelson; 40-1

Paul Casey; 40-1

Louis Oosthuizen; 40-1

Thomas Pieters; 40-1

Branden Grace; 40-1

Tommy Fleetwood; 40-1

Alex Noren; 50-1

Patrick Reed; 50-1

Martin Kaymer; 60-1

Shane Lowry; 60-1

Matthew Fitzpatrick; 60-1

Matt Kuchar; 60-1

Brandt Snedeker; 60-1

Lee Westwood; 60-1

Charl Schwartzel; 60-1

Zach Johnson; 60-1

Tyrrell Hatton; 60-1

Marc Leishman; 80-1

J.B. Holmes; 80-1

Si Woo Kim; 80-1

Bubba Watson; 100-1

Rafael Cabrera Bello; 100-1

Francesco Molinari; 100-1

Ian Poulter; 100-1

Kevin Kisner; 100-1

Jason Dufner; 100-1

Daniel Berger; 100-1

Bill Haas; 100-1

Byeong Hun An; 100-1

Chris Wood; 100-1

Adam Hadwin; 125-1

Bernd Wiesberger; 125-1

Russell Henley; 125-1

Brian Harman; 125-1

Charley Hoffman; 125-1

Ryan Moore; 125-1

Kevin Chappell; 125-1

Padraig Harrington; 125-1

Graeme McDowell; 125-1

Ross Fisher; 125-1

Andy Sullivan; 125-1

Jim Furyk; 125-1

