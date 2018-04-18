Golden Knights now co-favorites to win the 2018 Stanley Cup

The Knights entered the NHL playoffs as the 10-1 sixth choice to win the Stanley Cup.

Once a 500-1 long shot to win the 2018 Stanley Cup, the Golden Knights are now the 4-1 co-favorites with the Nashville Predators to claim the NHL championship.

The Knights entered the NHL playoffs as the 10-1 sixth choice to win the Cup. Their odds were adjusted to 5-1 at the Westgate sports book Tuesday before Game 4 of their first-round playoff series against Los Angeles. The Knights were moved to 4-1 after finishing a four-game sweep of the Kings.

“This time of year, teams might have a higher power rating but they might have higher odds just because of the position the Knights are in as the first team to proceed out of the first round,” Westgate sports book manager Jeff Sherman said. “Technically, other teams with a higher power rating still have work to do to get to the next stage.”

The Predators are the No. 1 overall seed from the Western Conference but they entered Wednesday with only a 2-1 series lead over the Colorado Avalanche.

“If the Knights play Nashville, Nashville has home-ice (advantage) and a better power rating, but they still have to win two games (to advance),” Sherman said.

The Knights entered the playoffs as the 9-2 third choice to win the West behind the Predators and Winnipeg Jets, but are now the 9-5 co-favorite with Nashville.

The San Jose Sharks entered Wednesday with a 3-0 series lead over the Anaheim Ducks. Providing the Sharks win the series, Sherman projects the Knights to be in the range of a minus 140 series favorite over San Jose in the conference semifinals.

“We thought it would be similar to how the Kings series played out,” Sherman said. “The Knights swept them 4-0 but they won each game by one goal. It was still a tight series. The Sharks are playing great. It should be a tough test.

“If they got past that, Winnipeg or Nashville will probably be awaiting them. Two teams that have a higher power rating than the Knights do right now.”

The Knights went 3-0-1 against San Jose in the regular season, splitting a pair of overtime games. The Sharks outscored the Ducks 14-3 in the first three games of the series, whipping Anaheim 8-1 in Game 3.

The Westgate won on the Knights in Games 1 and 3, when so-called sharp bettors backed the Kings. But the book lost on Game 4 as the public backed the Knights in a big way.

Before the series, the Knights were available at 10-1 odds to sweep Los Angeles.

