Here are the odds and props for the Mayweather-McGregor boxing match

Since the Floyd Mayweather Jr.-Conor McGregor boxing match was officially announced Wednesday, money has poured in on the UFC star, dropping the price on Mayweather to minus 700 and McGregor to plus 500 for their Aug. 26 bout at T-Mobile Arena.

There are several other ways to wager on the fight. The total is 9½ rounds at the Westgate sports book, with the under a minus-160 favorite and the over a plus-140 underdog.

Here are the method of victory props posted by the Westgate:

* McGregor by KO: 6-1

* McGregor by decision: 30-1

* Mayweather by KO: -200

* Mayweather by decision: +220

* Draw: 40-1