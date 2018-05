The Golden Knights are minus 160 favorites at the Westgate sports book to defeat the Washington Capitals (plus 140) in the Stanley Cup Final.

Washington Capitals goaltender Philipp Grubauer (31), from Germany, knocks the puck away from Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) in the first period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch, left, center, and others celebrate after an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith, left, and center Jonathan Marchessault celebrate Smith's goal with Washington Capitals left wing Jakub Vrana (13), from the Czech Republic, nearby in the third period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Vegas Golden Knights center Ryan Carpenter (40) lunges to shoot the puck as Washington Capitals goaltender Philipp Grubauer (31), from Germany, defends in the first period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) skates with the puck as Washington Capitals defenseman Christian Djoos (29), from Sweden, and goaltender Philipp Grubauer (31), watch during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92), from Russia, attempts a shot as Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) defends in the second period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92), from Russia, looks to pass as Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt (88) defends in the second period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Vegas Golden Knights center Ryan Carpenter (40) celebrates his goal with right wing Alex Tuch (89) nearby in the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Washington Capitals left wing Jakub Vrana (13), from the Czech Republic, skates with the puck as Vegas Golden Knights left wing David Perron (57) reaches for it in the first period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Washington Capitals defenseman Matt Niskanen, right, celebrates his goal with defenseman Dmitry Orlov (9), from Russia, in the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Washington Capitals center Chandler Stephenson (18) and right wing Devante Smith-Pelly (25) celebrate a goal past Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) in the first period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

The Knights are minus 150 over the Capitals (plus 135) in Game 1 of the best-of-seven series, which begins Monday at T-Mobile Arena. The total is 5½.

Vegas went 2-0 against Washington in the regular season.

The Capitals defeated the host Tampa Bay Lightning 4-0 on Wednesday in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Final.