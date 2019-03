The Cast of FS1's "Lock It In" talks Raiders and Golden Knights futures

With Las Vegas growing as a pro sports town, the cast of Fox Sports 1’s “Lock It In” weighs in on the Vegas Golden Knights’ chances of making another run at the Stanley Cup and if the Raiders will find themselves in the Super Bowl in 2020.

Todd Fuhrman, “Cousin Sal” Iacono, Clay Travis and Rachel Bonnetta make up the cast of the show. Fuhrman formerly worked as an oddsmaker at Caesars Palace.