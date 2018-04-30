Nevada sports books won $38M off March basketball betting

A record $436.5 million was wagered on basketball, college and pro, at Nevada sports books in March, with the NCAA Tournament accounting for an estimated $305.5 million.

Guests react while watching a basketball game during the NCAA Tournament at the Westgate Superbook in Las Vegas Thursday, March 15, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Gonzaga fans, front row from left, Cindy Sullivan, Jeff Sullivan Jr., Jeff Sullivan Sr. and Patsy Sullivan react to a three-point basket in the final seconds of Gonzaga's 68-64 victory over University of North Carolina, Greensboro while watching the NCAA Tournament at the Westgate Superbook in Las Vegas Thursday, March 15, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Guests watch and line up to bet on basketball games during the NCAA Tournament at the Westgate Superbook in Las Vegas Thursday, March 15, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Sports betters line up to place their bets as games play overhead on giant screens at the Superbook at Westgate in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 15, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Jordan Johnson of Orlando, Fla., reacts after the Rhode Island Rams defeated the Oklahoma Sooners 83-78 at the Superbook at Westgate in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 15, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Nevada sports books saw a record basketball betting handle in March for the seventh consecutive year.

That amount almost doubled the state’s record Super Bowl handle of $158.6 million set in February.

The books won $38 million on basketball, down 7.88 percent from the 2017 record win of $41.2 million.

The books won $34.1 million overall from a total handle of $521.6 million that was the most ever for the month of March.

The basketball numbers aren’t separated between college and the NBA, but based on feedback from the books, 70 percent of the March handle is generated from the NCAA Tournament, according to Gaming Control Board senior research analyst Michael Lawton.

The Nevada basketball betting handle for March exploded from $368 million in 2015 to $422 million in 2016. It climbed to $429.5 million in 2017.

The state’s sports books haven’t had a losing month since July of 2013.

The state’s casinos won more than $1 billion overall, with $283.4 million from penny slots, $267.4 million from multi-denomination slots and $117.2 million from baccarat.

