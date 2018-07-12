Premier Vegas Sports: WSOP Main Event hand determines final 9

Review-Journal reporter David Schoen provides insight on the final table of nine at the World Series of Poker Main Event late Wednesday night at the Rio Convention Center.

Poker players have a word for hands like the one that occurred late Wednesday.

“Sick.”

The World Series of Poker Main Event saw fireworks with 10 players remaining when Nic Manion of Muskegon, Michigan, won an epic three-way hand to vault into the chip lead heading into Thursday’s final table.

Manion held pocket aces, the strongest starting hand in Texas Hold’em, while his opponents Antoine Labat of France and China’s Rich Zhu each held pocket kings.

Manion raked in nearly 113 million tournament chips, while Labat fell from second to ninth place and will have the shortest stack when the tournament resumes. Zhu was eliminated in 10th place.

Watch the video above to find our how the action happened in the most memorable moment of this year’s No-limit Texas Hold’em World Championship.

