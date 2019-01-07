Six-figure bets roll in on Alabama over Clemson in CFP title game

A Westgate bettor placed a $110,000 wager on Alabama minus 5 on Sunday and a William Hill bettor placed a $220,000 wager on the Tide.

The Alabama team poses on the field at the end of the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game against Oklahoma, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Alabama defeated Oklahoma 45-34. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

The championship trophy is seen before a news conference for the NCAA college football playoff championship game between Alabama and Clemson Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Alabama head coach Nick Saban speaks at a news conference for the NCAA college football playoff championship game Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

The early sharp money was on Clemson but action on Alabama has made for an extremely balanced wagering handle on Monday’s College Football Playoff national championship game.

“It’s unbelievably evenly bet. The difference in the handle on point spread bets is less than a thousand dollars,” Caesars Entertainment sports book risk manager Jeff Davis said Monday afternoon. “The ticket count is essentially identical. There’s a difference of four tickets.”

The Crimson Tide opened as 6½-point favorites and the line dropped to 4½ on Friday. Alabama was a consensus 5½-point favorite on Monday afternoon.

Alabama is a minus 220 favorite on the money line and Clemson is a plus 190 underdog. The consensus total is 57.

“There’s a lot more money on the Clemson money line just because people like to bet the underdog on the money line,” Davis said. “But it’s as even as it gets.

“Barring a huge bet, Alabama winning is a little better for us. But we’re not exactly crying if Clemson wins.”

A Westgate bettor placed a $110,000 wager on Alabama minus 5 on Sunday and a William Hill bettor placed a $220,000 wager on the Tide.

Both books need Clemson to cover.

“We had been writing decent two-way action, but we need Clemson now,” Westgate sports book manager Ed Salmons said after taking the $110,000 wager on Alabama.

Wynn Las Vegas was the only book to raise the Tide to 6-point favorites on Monday.

“They were favoring the Clemson side early but the closer we get to game time, the more Alabama money we’re seeing,” Wynn Las Vegas sports book director Doug Castaneda said.

Alabama (14-0) and Clemson (14-0) are meeting in the CFP for the fourth straight year and the third time for the national title.

Tigers coach Dabo Swinney has won and covered nine of his last 10 bowl/CFP games. Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban is 3-6 ATS in his last nine bowl/CFP games and is 0-3 ATS in his last three national championship games.

