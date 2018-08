Las Vegas handicapper Kelly Stewart and CG Analytics oddsmaker Will Bernanke join the Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey to preview the Baltimore Ravens’ season in the ninth of a series of 32 NFL team videos.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco (5) hands off to running back Alex Collins in the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

The Ravens finished 9-7 in 2017 and their 2018 win total is 8½ (Under minus 125).

