Sports Betting Spotlight: College football bowls

Review-Journal reporter Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart and CG Technology sports book vice president Matt Holt preview the college football bowls:
Todd Dewey, Las Vegas Review-Journal
Last week: 2-1
Season: 22-22-1
Louisville (-6.5) over Mississippi State
Clemson (+3) over Alabama
Best Bet: Northwestern (-7.5) over Kentucky
Kelly Stewart, @KellyInVegas
Last week: 0-0
Season: 20-21-1
Penn State (-2) over Washington
Notre Dame (+3.5) over LSU
Best Bet: Oklahoma (+2) over Georgia
Matt Holt, CG Technology sports book vice president
Last week: 0-0
Season: 5-6-1
Texas Christian (-2.5) over Stanford
Washington (+2.5) over Penn State
Best Bet: UCF (+10) over Auburn
Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.