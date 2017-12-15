Sports Betting Spotlight: College football bowls

Review-Journal reporter Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart and Wynn Las Vegas sports book director Johnny Avello preview the early college football bowls:
Todd Dewey, Las Vegas Review-Journal
Last week: 0-0
Season: 19-19-1
Oregon-Boise State (Over 61)
Akron-Florida Atlantic (Over 62.5)
Best Bet: Oregon (-7) over Boise State
Kelly Stewart, @KellyInVegas
Last week: 0-0
Season: 19-19-1
Texas Tech (+3) over South Florida
West Virginia (+7) over Utah
Best Bet: Boise State (+7) over Oregon
Johnny Avello, Wynn Las Vegas sports book director
Last week: 0-0
Season: 1-2
Marshall (+5.5) over Colorado State
Texas Tech (+3) over South Florida
Best Bet: San Diego State (-7) over Army
