Sports Betting Spotlight: College football Week 1 preview

The Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart (@KellyInVegas) and vice-president of CG Technology sports books Matthew Holt preview the marquee matchups in the first full slate of the 2017 college football season.

In arguably the biggest season opener ever, No. 1 Alabama is a 7-point favorite over No. 3 Florida State at 5 p.m. Saturday in a neutral-site game in Atlanta.

Also on Saturday, No. 11 Michigan is a 4-point favorite over No. 17 Florida at 12:30 p.m. in a neutral-site game in Arlington, Texas and UCLA is a 4-point favorite over Texas A&M at 4:30 p.m. at the Rose Bowl.

