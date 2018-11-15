Sports Betting Spotlight: College football Week 12

Handicapper Kelly Stewart and The Linq Hotel sports book director John Lukasik join the Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey to preview Week 12 of the college football season.
Kelly Stewart, @KellyInVegas
TENNESSEE (+6) over Missouri
Syracuse (+10) over Notre Dame
Best Bet: KANSAS STATE (+6) over Texas Tech
Last week: 3-0
Season: 16-16-1
Todd Dewey, Las Vegas Review-Journal
Southern California (-3.5) over UCLA
Ohio State (-14) over MARYLAND
Best Bet: CENTRAL FLORIDA (-7) over Cincinnati
Last week: 2-1
Season: 17-16
John Lukasik, The Linq Hotel sports book director
Massachusetts (+44) over GEORGIA
Syracuse (+10) over Notre Dame
Best Bet: Utah State (-27) over COLORADO STATE
Last week: 2-1
Season: 14-13
More betting: Follow at reviewjournal.com/betting and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.
Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.