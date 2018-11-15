Sports Betting Spotlight: College football Week 12

Handicapper Kelly Stewart and The Linq Hotel sports book director John Lukasik join the Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey to preview Week 12 of the college football season.

Handicapper Kelly Stewart and The Linq Hotel sports book director John Lukasik join the Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey to preview Week 12 of the college football season.

Kelly Stewart, @KellyInVegas

TENNESSEE (+6) over Missouri

Syracuse (+10) over Notre Dame

Best Bet: KANSAS STATE (+6) over Texas Tech

Last week: 3-0

Season: 16-16-1

Todd Dewey, Las Vegas Review-Journal

Southern California (-3.5) over UCLA

Ohio State (-14) over MARYLAND

Best Bet: CENTRAL FLORIDA (-7) over Cincinnati

Last week: 2-1

Season: 17-16

John Lukasik, The Linq Hotel sports book director

Massachusetts (+44) over GEORGIA

Syracuse (+10) over Notre Dame

Best Bet: Utah State (-27) over COLORADO STATE

Last week: 2-1

Season: 14-13

More betting: Follow at reviewjournal.com/betting and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.