Sports Betting Spotlight: College football Week 14

Review-Journal reporter Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart and The Mirage sports book director Jeff Stoneback preview Week 14 of the college football season:

Todd Dewey, Las Vegas Review-Journal

Last week: 3-0

Season: 17-19

Clemson (-9) over Miami, Florida

Fresno State (+9) over BOISE STATE

Best Bet: CENTRAL FLORIDA (-7) over Memphis

Kelly Stewart, @KellyInVegas

Last week: 1-2

Season: 17-19

Memphis (+7) over CENTRAL FLORIDA

Georgia (+2.5) over Auburn

Best Bet: Stanford (+4) over Southern California

Jeff Stoneback, The Mirage sports book director

Last week: 0-0

Season: 1-2

Southern California (-3.5) over Stanford

Wisconsin (+6.5) over Ohio State

Best Bet: NEW MEXICO STATE (-9.5) over South Alabama

