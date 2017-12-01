Sports Betting Spotlight: College football Week 14

Review-Journal reporter Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart and The Mirage sports book director Jeff Stoneback preview Week 14 of the college football season:
Todd Dewey, Las Vegas Review-Journal
Last week: 3-0
Season: 17-19
Clemson (-9) over Miami, Florida
Fresno State (+9) over BOISE STATE
Best Bet: CENTRAL FLORIDA (-7) over Memphis
Kelly Stewart, @KellyInVegas
Last week: 1-2
Season: 17-19
Memphis (+7) over CENTRAL FLORIDA
Georgia (+2.5) over Auburn
Best Bet: Stanford (+4) over Southern California
Jeff Stoneback, The Mirage sports book director
Last week: 0-0
Season: 1-2
Southern California (-3.5) over Stanford
Wisconsin (+6.5) over Ohio State
Best Bet: NEW MEXICO STATE (-9.5) over South Alabama
