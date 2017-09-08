Sports Betting Spotlight: College football Week 2 preview

The Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart and CG Technology sports book vice-president Matt Holt preview the college football weekend.

Todd Dewey, Las Vegas Review-Journal

Season: 0-0

— Stanford (+7) over SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA

— IDAHO (-6) over Unlv

— Best Bet: CENTRAL FLORIDA (-2.5) over Memphis

Kelly Stewart, @KellyInVegas

Season: 0-0

— NOTRE DAME (-4.5) over Georgia

— Western Kentucky (-7.5) over ILLINOIS

— Best Bet: Utsa (+16.5) over BAYLOR

Matt Holt, CG Technology sports book vice-president

Season: 0-0

— Eastern Michigan (+5.5) over RUTGERS

— BOSTON COLLEGE (-1) over Wake Forest

—Best Bet: Tulane (+13) over NAVY

