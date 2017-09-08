Sports Betting Spotlight: College football Week 2 preview

The Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart and CG Technology sports book vice-president Matt Holt preview the college football weekend.
Todd Dewey, Las Vegas Review-Journal
Season: 0-0
— Stanford (+7) over SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA
— IDAHO (-6) over Unlv
— Best Bet: CENTRAL FLORIDA (-2.5) over Memphis
Kelly Stewart, @KellyInVegas
Season: 0-0
— NOTRE DAME (-4.5) over Georgia
— Western Kentucky (-7.5) over ILLINOIS
— Best Bet: Utsa (+16.5) over BAYLOR
Matt Holt, CG Technology sports book vice-president
Season: 0-0
— Eastern Michigan (+5.5) over RUTGERS
— BOSTON COLLEGE (-1) over Wake Forest
—Best Bet: Tulane (+13) over NAVY
