Sports Betting Spotlight: College football Week 2

Handicapper Kelly Stewart and USIntegrity president Matt Holt join the Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey to preview college football Week 2.

Here are their picks:

Kelly Stewart, @KellyInVegas

KANSAS STATE (+9.5) over Mississippi State

SOUTH CAROLINA (+10) over Georgia

Best Bet: Texas-El Paso (+24) over UNLV

Last week: 1-2

Season: 1-2

Todd Dewey, Las Vegas Review-Journal

PITTSBURGH (+9) over Penn State

SOUTH CAROLINA (+10) over Georgia

Best Bet: STANFORD (-4.5) over Southern California

Last week: 1-2

Season: 1-2

Matt Holt, USIntegrity president

SOUTH CAROLINA (+10) over Georgia

Arizona (+4) over HOUSTON

Best Bet: Ball State (+34.5) over NOTRE DAME

Last week: 0-0

Season: 0-0

