Sports Betting Spotlight: College football Week 2

Handicapper Kelly Stewart and USIntegrity president Matt Holt join the Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey to preview college football Week 2.
Here are their picks:
Kelly Stewart, @KellyInVegas
KANSAS STATE (+9.5) over Mississippi State
SOUTH CAROLINA (+10) over Georgia
Best Bet: Texas-El Paso (+24) over UNLV
Last week: 1-2
Season: 1-2
Todd Dewey, Las Vegas Review-Journal
PITTSBURGH (+9) over Penn State
SOUTH CAROLINA (+10) over Georgia
Best Bet: STANFORD (-4.5) over Southern California
Last week: 1-2
Season: 1-2
Matt Holt, USIntegrity president
SOUTH CAROLINA (+10) over Georgia
Arizona (+4) over HOUSTON
Best Bet: Ball State (+34.5) over NOTRE DAME
Last week: 0-0
Season: 0-0
More betting: Follow all of our sports betting coverage online at reviewjournal.com/betting and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.
Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.