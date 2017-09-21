Sports Betting Spotlight: College football Week 4

Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Caesars Palace oddsmaker Alan Berg preview the college football weekend:
Todd Dewey, Las Vegas Review-Journal
Last week: 1-2
Season: 1-4
— Utah (-3.5) over ARIZONA
— Wake Forest (-4.5) over APPALACHIAN STATE
— Alabama-VANDERBILT (Under 43)
— Best Bet: Florida (-2) over KENTUCKY
Kelly Stewart, @KellyInVegas
Last week: 2-1
Season: 3-3
— PURDUE (+10) over Michigan
— Hawaii (+6.5) over WYOMING
— Best Bet: North Carolina State (+13) over FLORIDA STATE
Alan Berg, Caesars Palace oddsmaker
Season: 0-0
— Ball State (+8) over WESTERN KENTUCKY
— PURDUE (+10) over Michigan
— Best Bet: Texas Christian (+13.5) over OKLAHOMA STATE
