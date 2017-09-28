Sports Betting Spotlight: College football Week 5

Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Wynn Las Vegas sports book director Johnny Avello preview the college football weekend:
Todd Dewey, Las Vegas Review-Journal
Last week: 1-3
Season: 2-7
— WASHINGTON STATE (+3.5) over Southern California
— Vanderbilt (+10) over FLORIDA
— Best Bet: UNLV (-13) over San Jose State
Kelly Stewart, @KellyInVegas
Last week: 1-2
Season: 4-5
— KANSAS STATE (-17) over Baylor
— Oklahoma State (-9.5) over TEXAS TECH
— Best Bet: VIRGINIA TECH (+7.5) over Clemson
Johnny Avello, Wynn Las Vegas sports book director
Season: 0-0
— NORTH CAROLINA STATE (-12) over Syracuse
— UNLV (-13) over San Jose State
— Best Bet: Iowa (+3.5) over MICHIGAN STATE
