Sports Betting Spotlight: College football Week 6

Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and CG Technology sports book vice-president Matt Holt preview the college football weekend:
Todd Dewey, Las Vegas Review-Journal
Last week: 2-1
Season: 4-8
— West Virginia (+13.5) over TEXAS CHRISTIAN
— Miami, Florida (-3) over FLORIDA STATE
— Best Bet: UTAH (+5.5) over Stanford
Kelly Stewart, @KellyInVegas
Last week: 0-3
Season: 4-8
— NORTHWESTERN (+14.5) over Penn State
— UTAH (+5.5) over Stanford
— Best Bet: Kansas State (+4) over TEXAS
Matt Holt, CG Technology sports book vice-president
Last week: 0-0
Season: 2-1
— Duke (+2.5) over VIRGINIA
— CINCINNATI (+17) over Central Florida
— Best Bet: VANDERBILT (+17.5) over Georgia
