Sports Betting Spotlight: College football Week 8

Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Caesars Entertainment oddsmaker Alan Berg preview Week 8 of the college football season:

Todd Dewey, Las Vegas Review-Journal

Last week: 2-1

Season: 9-9

— NOTRE DAME (-3.5) over Southern California

— TEXAS TECH (-7) over Iowa State

— Best Bet: West Virginia (-9.5) over BAYLOR

Kelly Stewart, @KellyInVegas

Last week: 3-0

Season: 8-10

— Iowa State (+7) over TEXAS TECH

— TEXAS (+7) over Oklahoma State

— Best Bet: Syracuse (+17) over MIAMI, FLORIDA

Alan Berg, Caesars Entertainment oddsmaker

Last week: 0-0

Season: 1-2

— CALIFORNIA (+3) over Arizona

— NAVY (+7.5) over Central Florida

— Best Bet: EAST CAROLINA (+5.5) over Brigham Young

