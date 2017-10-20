Sports Betting Spotlight: College football Week 8

Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Caesars Entertainment oddsmaker Alan Berg preview Week 8 of the college football season:
Todd Dewey, Las Vegas Review-Journal
Last week: 2-1
Season: 9-9
— NOTRE DAME (-3.5) over Southern California
— TEXAS TECH (-7) over Iowa State
— Best Bet: West Virginia (-9.5) over BAYLOR
Kelly Stewart, @KellyInVegas
Last week: 3-0
Season: 8-10
— Iowa State (+7) over TEXAS TECH
— TEXAS (+7) over Oklahoma State
— Best Bet: Syracuse (+17) over MIAMI, FLORIDA
Alan Berg, Caesars Entertainment oddsmaker
Last week: 0-0
Season: 1-2
— CALIFORNIA (+3) over Arizona
— NAVY (+7.5) over Central Florida
— Best Bet: EAST CAROLINA (+5.5) over Brigham Young
