Sports Betting Spotlight: College football Week 8

Handicapper Kelly Stewart and The Linq Hotel sports book director John Lukasik join the Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey to preview Week 8 of the college football season.

Handicapper Kelly Stewart and The Linq Hotel sports book director John Lukasik join the Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey to preview Week 8 of the college football season.

Kelly Stewart, @KellyInVegas

Minnesota (+4) over NEBRASKA

Navy (+11.5) over HOUSTON

Best Bet: Memphis (+9.5) over MISSOURI

Last week: 3-0

Season: 11-10

Todd Dewey, Las Vegas Review-Journal

NEBRASKA (-4) over Minnesota

UTAH (-7) over Southern California

Best Bet: Oklahoma (-7.5) over TCU

Last week: 0-3

Season: 8-13

John Lukasik, The Linq Hotel sports book director

Cincinnati (+3.5) over TEMPLE

Memphis (+9.5) over MISSOURI

Best Bet: Buffalo (-1) over TOLEDO

Last week: 1-2

Season: 7-8

More Betting: Follow all of our betting coverage online at reviewjournal.com/betting and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.