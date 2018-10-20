Sports Betting Spotlight: College football Week 8

Handicapper Kelly Stewart and The Linq Hotel sports book director John Lukasik join the Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey to preview Week 8 of the college football season.
Kelly Stewart, @KellyInVegas
Minnesota (+4) over NEBRASKA
Navy (+11.5) over HOUSTON
Best Bet: Memphis (+9.5) over MISSOURI
Last week: 3-0
Season: 11-10
Todd Dewey, Las Vegas Review-Journal
NEBRASKA (-4) over Minnesota
UTAH (-7) over Southern California
Best Bet: Oklahoma (-7.5) over TCU
Last week: 0-3
Season: 8-13
John Lukasik, The Linq Hotel sports book director
Cincinnati (+3.5) over TEMPLE
Memphis (+9.5) over MISSOURI
Best Bet: Buffalo (-1) over TOLEDO
Last week: 1-2
Season: 7-8
