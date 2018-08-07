Sports Betting Spotlight: Kansas City Chiefs season preview

Las Vegas handicapper Kelly Stewart and Wynn Las Vegas sports book director Johnny Avello join the Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey to preview the Kansas City Chiefs’ season in the second of a series of 32 NFL team videos.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes gives autographs at NFL football training camp Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018, in St. Joseph, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

The Chiefs went 10-6 last season and their 2018 win total is 8½ as they transition from Alex Smith to Patrick Mahomes at quarterback.

