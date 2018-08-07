Sports Betting Spotlight: Kansas City Chiefs season preview

Las Vegas handicapper Kelly Stewart and Wynn Las Vegas sports book director Johnny Avello join the Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey to preview the Kansas City Chiefs’ season in the second of a series of 32 NFL team videos.
The Chiefs went 10-6 last season and their 2018 win total is 8½ as they transition from Alex Smith to Patrick Mahomes at quarterback.
More betting: Follow all of our sports betting coverage online at reviewjournal.com/betting and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.
Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.