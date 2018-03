Sports Betting Spotlight: NCAA Tournament Sweet 16

Review-Journal sports betting columnist Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart and CG Technology sports book vice president Matt Holt preview the Sweet 16 games on Thursday and Friday.

Review-Journal sports betting columnist Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart and CG Technology sports book vice president Matt Holt preview the Sweet 16 games on Thursday and Friday:

Kelly Stewart

@KellyInVegas

Loyola-Chicago (+1.5) over UNR

Gonzaga (-5.5) over Florida State

Best Bet: Kansas State (+5.5) over Kentucky

Todd Dewey

Las Vegas Review-Journal

Kansas State (+5.5) over Kentucky

Syracuse (+11.5) over Duke

Best Bet: Kansas (-4.5) over Clemson

Matt Holt

CG Technology sports book vice president

Texas A&M (+2.5) over Michigan

Villanova (-5.5) over West Virginia

Best Bet: Texas Tech (+2) over Purdue

