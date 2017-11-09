Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 10

Review-Journal reporter Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart and CG Technology sports book vice president Matt Holt preview NFL Week 10:
Todd Dewey, Las Vegas Review-Journal
Last week: 2-1
Season: 14-13
LIONS (-12) over Browns
JAGUARS (-4) over Chargers
Best Bet: Patriots (-7.5) over BRONCOS
Kelly Stewart, @KellyInVegas
Last week: 0-2-1
Season: 11-14-2
Browns (+12.5) over LIONS
FALCONS (-3) over Cowboys
Best Bet: BILLS (+3) over Saints
Matt Holt, CG Technology sports book vice president
Last week: 0-0
Season: 3-3
Browns (+12.5) over LIONS
Packers (+6) over BEARS
Best Bet: Vikings-REDSKINS (Under 42.5)
